KINGSTON, R.I. — The title — “Or,” — doesn’t reveal much about the play that opens tonight at the University of Rhode Island.
So here are a few facts: The play is based on the true story of Aphra Behn, England’s first professional female playwright — and a spy.
Although it is set about 1670, the play was written in the 21st century by Liz Duffy Adams and has been described as a “bawdy farce” and “hilarious.”
And at URI, it is an entirely student-run, main stage production, a showcase for what the young actors, directors and designers can do.
Director Sarah Elizabeth Taylor, who chose the play, said in a press release, “Aphra Behn was very fascinating. She was a bisexual woman, she believed in the bohemian ideal of love who you want, she was a spy, and she laid the groundwork for women in theater.
“No one really knows who she is, so just telling her story was really important to me.”
The play covers one night in Behn’s life. Recently released from debtor’s prison and trying to get out of the business of spying, Behn has turned to playwriting.
Her producer in London, however, needs the script in the morning and, unfortunately, friends, lovers and a double-agent keep interrupting. They include historical characters: King Charles II of England, spy William Scot, and actress Nell Gwynne.
Amid the distractions and farcical tropes like slamming doors, Behn is called upon to foil an assassination plot, win a pardon for a fellow spy, resist the charms of an actress — and finish her play.
Taylor, of North Providence, a member of the Class of ’23, was selected to direct based on an application process and “her performance in her directing studies,” according to Rachel Walshe, Taylor’s academic mentor and the associate artistic director at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick.
“‘Or,’ was one of the first plays I read, and although I read a ton, I still kept coming back to it,” Taylor said. “Yes, the play takes place in the 1600s, but luckily it’s written by Liz Duffy Adams to echo the 1960s and modern day, so we are able to play around with that a little.”
Jenna Muldoon of Staten Island, N.Y., plays Behn, while Peter McGreen of Wakefield and Olivia Humulock of Narragansett each play three characters — with different accents.
McGreen, for example, speaks “proper” English as King Charles, adopts a Cockney accent as spy William Scot, and has to maintain a soprano register as theater manager Lady Davenport. Humulock plays the actress Nell Gwynne, the Irish woman Maria, and a male jailor.
Liam Roberts of Warwick, an understudy for McGreen’s characters, has become the student dialect coach, and Taylor wrote, “He has been a wonderful asset to our team …. He can do any accent you throw at him.”
Meanwhile, costume designer Riley Nedder of Attleboro, a veteran of nine previous shows, has been working on nine period-accurate costumes, albeit using zippers, snaps and Velcro for quick changes. These students all are members of the Class of ’23.
Finally, set designer Sam Cote of Pawtucket, a member of the Class of ’24, has created a realistic-looking house with a fireplace big enough to fill the Will Theatre’s stage without overpowering the three actors.
As for the ambiguous title, Taylor suggests it is “a nod to the idea of ‘this or that.’ Is a person one thing or the other,” a playwright or a spy, an actress or a prostitute, straight or gay.
“Of course, the answer is more complex than that because we as human being are complicated,” Taylor says. “It’s the idea that you cannot label someone as one thing.”
That’s a message for any century.
In addition to those mentioned, student staff and designers for “Or,” are David Weber, assistant director; Rose Bohac, assistant director; Meagan Frye, student production manager and props designer; Caoilfhionn Farrell, lighting designer; Manny Maldonado, stage manager; Zoe Pepin and Meagan Frye, student production managers.
Additional understudies are Jenson Tavares of South Kingstown, Aphra Behn; Caroline Catino of North Andover, as Nell, Maria and Jailor.
Mentors are Rachel Walshe, faculty advisor to the director; James Horban, faculty advisor to scenic designer; Alison Carrier, costume shop manager supervisor; Paula McGlasson, stage and production management advisor; Jacob Richards-Hegnauer, technical director; Bonnie Bosworth, publicity director and administrative assistant; Tracy Liz Miller, intimacy choreography support; and Emma Guglielmi, administrative assistant.
Performances of “Or,” are Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in Will Theatre at the Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, on the URI campus. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for seniors, URI students, faculty and staff. Purchase online at web.uri.edu/theatre/buy-tickets or by calling (401) 874-5843.
