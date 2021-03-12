They call themselves by the last name “Farmer” and are conveying their homesteading lifestyle through nearly 50 homespun online videos about their experience.
They raise chickens and goats, plant vegetables and practice many other sustainable efforts at their home — and it’s all chronicled on video. It’s not the rough pioneering of 100-plus years ago, but the videos give a raw glimpse of the trials our ancestors faced.
“Another underlying theme is also how we can leave a smaller footprint — how to be more self-sustainable,” said Shaina Farmer, who didn’t want to disclose the family’s real last name. They prefer “Farmer” since it describes their lives and protects their privacy, she added.
Farmer, during a recent interview with The Independent, said the family’s videos (https://tinyurl.com/theRIfarmers) have all been taken to showcase their life on two acres at their Narrow Lane home on the Exeter-North Kingstown border.
“Meet our Chickens! How we came to own chickens and our experiences — Storytime with Shaina,” boasts one video title on their channel.
Shaina and her husband, Rob, had tired of corporate holidays that lacked real meaning. So they bought their two young children — daughter Eliana, now 13, and Robby, 9 — some live chicks to raise for Easter one year.
Then there’s the video titled “Eating for $20 a week per person — a week of our lunches featuring all of the Farmers.” Shaina opens it by noting, “Hello Friends, welcome back to another week of what we, The Farmers, are eating.”
Their bees, goats, children, dog, and many other daily scenes have equal time in the videos, which are captured with a Canon DSLR camera. She edits the videos and posts them to the site.
“I intuitively decide what’s happening in my life,” she said about her video plan for a day. “It happens any time of the day...A lot of the ideas come as we do things.”
She and her husband, high school sweethearts from Cumberland, started their sustainable living from the earth and through natural means about four years ago, she said. After awhile, they wanted to make a statement about the value of this lifestyle, so in 2018 they started putting up YouTube videos.
Farmer had worked in banking full-time, and her husband had been a “jack of all trades,” as she described him, doing a variety of jobs before settling into farming and living off the land. Their children started homeschooling in February 2020.
“It was their choice and they are enjoying the experience quite a bit. We’re in it for the long haul,” she about the broadening experience of living off the land.
Whether homeschooling, raising chickens or goats, or embracing sustainability, the Farmers’ lifestyle attracts the curiosity of others.
“We really believe that there are a lot of people interested in this kind of lifestyle and these videos help to promote it,” she said. “We love what we are doing.”
The nearly 50 videos can individually run from 41 seconds to the longest — 30 minutes, titled, “Day in our Life- The Farmers.” It opens with Shaina in bed, mostly under the covers, with her head on pillows and face turned toward the camera while waking up.
“Morning, it’s a beautiful day. I’m just waking up with Moose, and Rob has been up a few hours already…and I thought I’d just take everybody along to show what I do in a day,” she tells the audience.
It is a matter of loving life, Farmer said about her narrations on the videos that try to convey her point in many ways.
“We believe that everything comes down to love. We like to make that known in every interaction and exchange we have. Inside of me, outside of me, all of it. My dialogue with myself has to be just as loving as with everyone else,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.