NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It is a story of a local collector who has over 1,000 toys in 18 bins in a very long closet at her house. It’s also a story about passion.
Corinne Adams, 68, is holding on to both fantasy, interest and intrigue that began years ago and feeds her imagination as she grows older. It’s also a story she now plans to share with others.
“I have been collecting toys since I was a child. I have kept a few of my childhood toys and when I had my son it renewed my interest,” said Adams.
“This is strictly a hobby. I have never bought a toy as an investment and I’m always surprised if one of my toys is worth something,” she said recently, dubbing herself a “collector/hoarder.”
“Even if it’s worth something I’m not going to give it up! The rule is to always get something you like or love and if I do pass it on I just hope the person getting it will like it, too,” said Adams.
She’s taking that philosophy to a series of one-hour classes at Narragansett Public Library where she wants to pass on her knowledge about toys, and show off some of her collection.
Discarded, forgotten and broken, toys come and go — often quickly — from a child’s life.
“I always loved every toy I got as a child, appreciated it and took good care of it. I still have my 1964 Barbie and a Toni doll,” Adams said, noting, “My parents never gave anything away. I think I just like showing them to my audiences and getting a positive response. It’s fun.”
The sessions are focused on teens and adults and will offer some fun facts and backstory history about these playthings. The sessions run from 7-8 p.m. on five consecutive Tuesdays from September 6 to October 4 at the library.
Each class will highlight a topic, but there will be a little bit of everything each week. Topics include Fantasy, Space, Star Wars and Sci-Fi, Toys from the 1980s and 1990s, Fashion Dolls and GI Joes, and lastly Halloween and Odd Toys.
There also will be discontinued, rare, and even toys pulled from the market for various reasons, she said.
Marilyn Sherman, the library’s adult services director, said, ”We love for people to share their interests at the library and explore new ones.”
“A big part of those presentations are the figurines and props that people either make or purchase. They are a very tangible way for them (collectors) to show their enthusiasm and express their creativity,” she explained.
Adams agreed.
“I know I’m not the only one with this passion, so I decided to pitch the idea for this class at our library in the hopes of getting others with a love for toys to come join the fun,” she said.
“(It is) an hour of great ’show and tells’ and chatting about what was popular when and what others like to collect,” she added.
So what is she bringing?
“I like the not-so-common items,” she said. “So I have a Spiderman transforming into a spider, a few ‘different’ recalled Barbies and GI Joes. Plus, I am a Halloween fan and I love creepy. So these would be toys I might not show little kids, like monsters, Spawns, and toys pulled from the market for various reasons.”
As a self-described Harry Potter fan, she said, “There are some things you can’t buy or find so I’ve made a few props like a Mandrake baby and a garden gnome, to name a few.”
She also has her own favorite toy, too.
“So for the record,” she said, “It would be my Boglins-puppets from 1987, reissued in 2000, and now again in 2021-22. I have a nice variety that I will be showing the class in the 80’s/90’s toy class.”
Like any good show, the classes will conclude with something aimed to be a crowd-pleaser, she said.
“The piece de resistance toy, you’ll know the hour is over when I show this piece, it’s the best of the show and usually a very cool toy,” Adams said, noting one example of a presidential monster action figure, a crypt baby “and a few other things that are my best fun pieces.”
For the others, she’s being a big cagey.
“You’ll have to come to the class if you want to see,” she added.
