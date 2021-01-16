NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The first Wickford Arts Association exhibit of 2021 may be called “Black N’ White,” but there’s plenty of gray area for the artists’ interpretation.
“Black N’ White,” which debuted Friday and runs through Feb. 7, features 59 different pieces from both member and non-member artists that consist of a wide array of mediums, including photography, painting, sculpture and drawing, which utilize the colors to give “an artist’s interpretation of color (or lack thereof), race relations, positive/negative space” and more.
“We kind of wanted to leave the way in which the artists interpreted the theme up in the air to their discretion,” WAA Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon said. Many went in the direction of interpreting it based on color, so the works that we got were very heavily black, white and gray.”
The show is curated by Warren-based interdisciplinary artist and Bridgewater State University art professor Mary Dondero, who also serves as Exhibition Curator at the Bristol Art Museum.
“We always like to each year have at least one jurist who is not only an active artist, but who does curating work themselves, because this is the kind of thing they do all the time,” Gagnon said. “She has a pretty diverse background (with) both abstract painting and photography, and so the fact that she does herself work in multiple different mediums really helps a lot, because it being an all-media show, it’s really great to have a jurist who has expertise in various areas. She’s been great to work with. She picked a smaller show than some of the more recent shows – under 60 is actually kind of uncommon – but she was very selective and I think the exhibit she came up with is really cohesive and I think will look great.”
Traditionally, the WAA features one show a year with a theme based around a color, such as last year’s “Seeing Red” exhibit, but Gagnon said this year they wanted to break the mold a bit when it comes to expectations based on color.
“Last year with Seeing Red, some people went very red with the work they presented, but other people interpreted it as anger,” Gagnon said. “When you see red, you’re angry, so we wanted to make sure that we did encourage artists with Black N White to expand a little bit beyond the obvious of color and to look at some of the ways in which that can be interpreted. We often say in conversation, ‘Hey, that’s not a black and white issue, it’s kind of in the gray,’ so even that, I think we got a little bit of that in the interpretation as well.”
The show is not only the WAA’s first of the new year, but also its first utilizing a new online submission system, which Gagnon hopes will both ease the submission process and save artists money, along with being more COVID-compliant.
“We devised a system of registration for shows, in part to cut down on some of the back and forth traffic that artists have had to take in the past bringing works in to be considered and picking them up a few days later if they weren’t accepted,” Gagnon said. “Part of that was also being COVID-minded, in terms of overall traffic, but also convenience. Many other galleries across the region have gone to online registration, where artists submit images through electronic images and that is the way the jurist curates the show. And then, at the last minute, once the pieces are delivered, the jurist comes back and then selects the prizes because it’s always best to be able to see the pieces live and in person, see how they’re presented, framed, matted or other presentation styles.”
So far, Gagnon believes the new system has worked well and artists seem to benefit from it.
“It also benefits the artists that are applying, because they don’t necessarily have to invest the funds to finish the presentation,” Gagnon said. “They have plenty of time between being notified that the piece has been accepted by electronic image and the actual opening of the show to then having the work framed, so it’s also a real cost-saving (measure) for artists, where they don’t necessarily have to invest in the framing if, for instance, the piece isn’t accepted.”
While so far she’s only been able to see the pieces through this digital submission, Gagnon says she’s impressed with the works.
“It’s a very good balance of both realistic and impressionistic work, some abstract going on,” Gagnon said. “It’s a very balanced show. We were a little bit heavy on photography entries and I think that Mary did a really great job of narrowing (them) so that there was not a lot of duplication in subject matter, so that was great.”
Also new is the way the show’s opening will run, with the opening night gala replaced by four separate hour time slots, at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., on Friday that will allow up to 15 guests at a time to view the works, as is allowed under current COVID restrictions.
“We are currently at a point where we can only have 15 guests in the gallery at any one time, so what we have opted to do is to do through registration on brown paper tickets hour-long receptions,” Gagnon said. “(The) hours will be basically different opportunities for people to come in, and we’ll be serving beverages during that time, but no food. And then, at 7 p.m., those artists who have received awards will be invited to come into the gallery live to do a real quick Facebook Live announcement of their prizes, so they will receive their awards and we’re going to go live on Facebook for the first time.”
The exhibit will also feature a virtual gallery, which Gagnon expects to be up on the WAA’s website by Tuesday.
The Wickford Art Association gallery is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown and is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., with the show running through Feb. 7. The next exhibit is titled “Fur, Feathers, Fins” and will run from Feb. 12 through March 7.
For more information, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
