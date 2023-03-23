SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Deconstruction and intense study of the elements that make up our earthly journey punctuate Hera Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Timelines in Nature”. Comprised of works from five Hera members, the show creates an ethereal flow that forces viewers to notice and appreciate all that’s around them and from whence they came.
The show’s opening was delayed from March 4 to March 15 due to water damage that occurred inside the gallery. Now live, viewers can appreciate the works both in person and online via the Hera Gallery’s website. The exhibit is scheduled to wrap up on April 1, in conjunction with Hera’s Spring Bash.
Amanda Bingham-Smith presented in still photos and on video the playful, solemn, and sometimes alien faces ice can take on. She has presented a series of scenes accompanied by a video demonstrating how ice and water behave in various settings, inviting viewers to understand the crystals in entirely new ways. Most of the still photos she presents appear as though they could have been taken under a microscope or on the surface of a distant planet.
Her works, entitled “Ephemeral Works: Etched in Ice” look to explore “ancient and sacred choreography,” harkening viewers back to a time on the planet when ice and water were carving out living spaces for humans and animals. One can reach back even farther to ponder that life on Earth began with water.
Middletown resident Jason Smith, who works primarily in acrylic and uses a signature brand of pointillism, submitted three works to the exhibit, each examining mythical and folkloric creatures. “Vestiges of the Old World: Aquatic” provides viewers with depictions of mermaids and ‘sea humans’ from books and stories penned all over the world.
“I was inspired by sculptures and different images from old medieval manuscripts,” he said. Smith’s exploration of whether these creatures could have existed helped set the scene for this series.
Smith creates his works in layers and displays them in multi-slotted handmade frames so each layer can be seen. He explained that he paints the background in acrylic paints, then roughs out the design to be displayed above on clear acrylic. It is on the second (and sometimes even third) layers where Smith’s pointillism magic happens.
This painstaking process is done with oil paint markers, and Smith explained he’s amassed a large collection of colors. To create even more dimensionality, he said he has recently begun painting the background of the figures in acrylic and drawing dots on the reverse side of the acrylic, then creating more pointillistic detail on the front side.
Smith said one of his works takes 3-4 weeks to complete, and he prefers to work in solitude due to the level of concentration required. Smith received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2010 from URI and has been a member of Hera Gallery since 2014.
Chad Self, a member of Hera’s Executive Board and a member since 2012, works in various types of media and presented several sculptures and canvases featuring pulp for this exhibit.
“Over the years, the materials I work with have developed and my palette has expanded beyond the ordinary,” he explained. “Currently I am working with and experimenting with fibers, pulps, photo emulsion, house paint, recycled and repurposed fabric, plant litter, and riverbank soil.”
Self explained that what he is exhibiting at “Timelines in Nature” has been a culmination of works created through the pandemic. The majority of his works being shown feature pulp both on its own and as part of paintings.
The titles of Self’s works alone may also be considered works of art. He often offers explanations rather than titles, like “A Much Needed Dip After Learning How to Blade…Rollerblade.”
Childhood nostalgia played a large role in this collection, as well as the “inland and coastal ecology of Rhode Island.”
“This developed into a body of work using pulp I created from Rhode Island rivers ponds, and the coastline, to make pulp-based paintings and sculptures,” he said.
Self earned his Master of Fine Arts in Interdisciplinary Art from Goddard College and currently teaches studio art at the University of Rhode Island and Anna Maria College.
Overall, the show is vibrant, ethereal, and multidimensional and, based on these factors, is best viewed in person.
“Timelines in Nature” will run in person and online through April 1. Hera Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibiting artists will celebrate the end of their show with a Closing Reception at Hera Gallery’s Spring Bash on April 1 from 6-9 p.m.
