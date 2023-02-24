WAKEFIELD, R.I. — More than the winter season, it is the “springboard” season at the Contemporary Theater Company.
While mild February weather has been promoting an early “springboard” into spring, this month at the CTC celebrates the start of its Springboard program for helping new and novice writers-creators.
“It’s really all about giving writers and creators a place to try out their new works, do some experimenting and see where it can go. It’s all fresh and original for those looking for that kind of work,” said Tammy Brown, CTC artistic director.
Known for its focus on the community and local talent, this CTC sponsors this annual reveal from February through April.
It is comprised of one- or two-night events by ensemble members as well as exciting new projects by novices just starting to write a play or dig into dusted-off work long on a shelf, said Maggie Cady, CTC general manager.
“There is something for everyone in this season that promotes the Contemporary Theater Company’s goal of facilitating new work by local artists and letting ensemble members stretch their wings and explore,” she said.
“As a theater-maker, the opportunity to take risks and try something new is difficult to come by,” said Cady. “We encourage people to do projects that they are passionate about!”
Past projects have included a 24-hour meditation marathon during which people could meditate with the project creator. There also has been a clown show, artist manifestos with different performers sharing what they liked about art in all forms, such as drawings done live, dancing and cooking live on stage.
It also has original plays offering perspectives on life. For example, a University of Rhode Island student once designed four short scenarios about different lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) relationships.
This year’s season kicks off on Friday with a night of staged readings that are inspired by or riffs on a few of Shakespeare’s most well-known plays.
With Apologies to Will: Riffs on the Bard features six original short plays by The Blue Cow Group that show different sides of plays like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” “King Lear,” and “As You Like It.”
On March 3, an old favorite returns: Pun’d-It! It’s a pun competition that audiences can come compete in or just hear some fun, fast-paced wordplay. It is hosted by veteran CTC performer and musician Eden Casteel with The Dad Jokes barbershop quartet.
Next up on March 10 is “Exquisite Corpse: Romeo & Juliet.” It’s a method by which a collection of words or images is collectively assembled, each collaborator adding to the composition in sequence.
Multiple authors re-write Romeo & Juliet one scene at a time, entirely from memory. Actors use their improvisation skills to keep the script coherent as the show unfolds before a live audience.
On March 17, CTC ensemble members Christine Green and Sophia Pearson have an improvised cabaret.
They play Agnes and Ruby, old theater buddies who reunite for a night of their favorite songs, scenes, and reminiscing about what it was like to be both on and off stage together as best friends.
On March 24, Through the Looking Glass Theatre ensemble presents “Daring Theater: A Showcase of Women Musical Composers.” In the history of Broadway composers, women have been underrepresented.
This cabaret night celebrates the diverse musical styles, narratives, and characters coming from the women composers in the musical theater world. Composers such as Jeanine Tesori, Lucy Simon, Mary Rodgers and Sara Bareilles will be highlighted.
March 31 is a double feature with augmentative and alternative improvisation and “Doing Time on 9 West.” Augmentative and alternative improvisation explored ways other than speaking to communicate on stage and include technology.
“Doing Time on 9 West” is the autobiographical story of an adolescent who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune muscle disease and lived with other sick children at Boston Children’s Hospital in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Adapted and performed by Jeffrey Ouellette, “Tennessee Williams: Singular First Person” comes on April 7 and 8 in an autobiographical view of the playwright’s personal life and public persona.
It is told through his published letters and memoirs. Unbridled and uncensored, Williams’ exuberance in triumph and endurance through failure are the hallmarks of his life and his theatre “assuming there is much difference between them.”
The season closes April 14 and 15 with “Ivories,” a haunting, yet bitingly funny thriller. It follows nonbinary playwright Sloane and their botanist husband Gwyn settling the estate of Sloane’s ailing grandmother and the secrets that lie within her house.
“Ivories” explores the cycles of generational trauma inherited, the spectrum of bisexuality and trans identity, and how far someone might go to protect a chosen family.
“We all believe that coming to the theater and having a robust live performance space in town makes this a better place to live,” CTC’s Cady said a few years ago. “The more you connect to the community, as an individual, the better for your health, better for your well-being, happiness, and all these things.”
The Springboard Season is at the Contemporary Theater at 327 Main Street in downtown Wakefield. A complete schedule, more information, and tickets are available at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.