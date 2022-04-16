He might refer to himself as “The Donkey of Comedy” or “The Working Class Zero”, but the fact is that Vic Dibitetto is one of the funniest people on the internet. The Brooklyn native has an incredible digital audience of over a million followers on social media along with over 400,000 subscribers to his Youtube channel. After logging on, you can check out his hilarious short videos of skits and rants that he posts on a daily basis. His comedy career has just gone past the 40 year mark and he’s still performing stand-up regularly at various clubs, theaters and casinos. The Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich has become one of his regular establishments to take the stage at in New England and he’ll be coming back there for a two night stay on April 22-23.
We had a talk ahead of the show about the content he posts online, a certain character he sometimes plays, going up to Scotland recently and a TV series he’s going to be a part of.
Rob Duguay: On social media you post these short videos of ticked off rants, outdoor dining in inclement weather and absurdities around the house among other things. Do these ideas just come to your head or do you flesh ideas out with other people?
Vic Dibitetto: Some of them I’ll get up in the morning, look out the window, I’ll see the weather and that’s what gives me the ideas. Others I’ve been thinking about for weeks, they’re festering in my mind until I think it’s right and I just do it. There’s really no formula, out of all the videos I’ve done I think the bread & milk one is still the last one to go viral. It’s crazy with social media, it’s like playing the roulette wheel in Vegas.
RD: Yeah, and you’ve posted a lot of content on social media, especially during the pandemic and I was watching a lot of your stuff during that time. It’s both funny and great to see how much you’ve grown since that time we were all indoors to now. Do you handle all the filming and editing of these videos yourself or do you have someone help you out with that?
VD: No pun intended, but I do a character that says “I got a guy” and I got a guy. He helps me with the editing, yes.
RD: Speaking of that character, what is the inspiration for Tony Gaga? Did you grow up with guys like that in Brooklyn who act like him with the “two dollahs” and all that?
VD: Absolutely, growing up in Brooklyn and Staten Island every block had that one guy who always knew a guy. It’s an exaggeration, there’s really no guy like that but I take it to a different level. That’s what comedy is all about, it’s just an over-the-top caricature of the typical Italian guy that no matter what you do he could do better. Come to my guy, what did you pay for the papers? You should have come to my guy, you could have got it for cheaper. It’s the same thing in Rhode Island, same nonsense.
RD: Absolutely, I’ve met guys like that in Providence.
VD: Yep, I have too.
RD: You were in Scotland recently, right?
VD: Yes, both my kids moved to Scotland.
RD: Wow, so being an Italian guy from Brooklyn, what was the experience like for you going up there?
VD: It’s definitely a culture shock, but believe it or not I did find good Italian food. The only food I didn’t care for was the Scottish food, but they love the New York accent. Even if you’re from America, it’s nice to go somewhere where people don’t sound like you. It’s a different experience, it really is.
RD: Scottish food is definitely an acquired taste, outside of the scotch egg I can’t really eat anything else from there.
VD: Haggis and blood pudding. Those are two words that don’t belong together, blood and pudding.
RD: No, not at all. Outside of touring and creating content on social media, do you have anything else going on this year? I know you’ve been in a few movies and stuff like that.
VD: Oh yes, yes. First of all, I’m hooking up with another social media comic who is just amazing named Eric D’Alessandro. The plan there is, because he’s in his 20s, that he’s gonna get my audience, I’m gonna get his audience and hopefully I’ll go back to selling out theaters. Even though COVID-19 is winding down, there’s still a lot of people who are scared to go out. Every state has different restrictions so maybe we can combine our audiences together and sell it out.
Plus, we’re two funny guys and we both have a huge following on social media so I think it’s a no-brainer. Also, I’m going to be in a series called Gravesend on Amazon Prime. I’m going to be in Season 2 and it’s about the mob in Brooklyn during the ‘80s. I got a nice part, I play a mobster, what a shocker!
RD: Oh, wow.
VD: Chazz Palminteri is in it, Armand Assante, a couple of guys from The Sopranos, Vincent Pastore and Fran Drescher are in it too. Hopefully it’s going to be the next Sopranos, Season 2 hasn’t aired yet and I’ll let my fans know when. That’s it, I hope 2023 is my breakout year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.