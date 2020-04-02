Being cooped in because of the COVID-19 crisis can be a total bummer. There’s only so much a person can do in their humble abode until boredom sets in. Fortunately, we still have new music coming out on a consistent basis to keep ourselves entertained. This is also happening on a local level with new projects and songs coming to fruition. One fine example is the new track “Dogma” and the accompanying music video for it courtesy of Kingston resident Harrison Dolan, who is also the drummer for the University of Rhode Island based alt-funk act Grizzlies.
Both the track and video were released on March 26 with the video itself being shot back in November 2018 on Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. It begins with a portion of a speech from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as raindrops fall into a pond and then the visuals go right to the beach. It was filmed in a unique way with Dolan making his destination to be in the ocean.
“The cinematographer had a drawstring backpack and a demo of the song was playing on a speaker in his bag,” He says about the making of the music video. “I storyboarded it so that I knew where I wanted to be at which points throughout the song, and we filmed it after a couple of tries. It was only one take, so if anything went wrong, we needed to do the whole thing over.
“A lot of sacrifices were made on that day. Originally, the video started with me riding my bike and rapping the first verse, then getting on the skateboard.
“I found a Honda bumper on the ground a couple of days before and I duct taped it to the front of my bike, so that I would be riding a bike with an ‘H’ on the front,” He adds. “The wind was strong that day, and before we could get the shot my bike was knocked over and the gears became broken. It’s still not fixed to this day. That one shot plays throughout the song Dogma, but I included a prelude so that I could share the message that inspired the song. Steve Jobs spoke at Stanford University’s commencement in 2005 and one of the excerpts I found to be very profound, which I included in the video.”
That excerpt from Jobs at the beginning of the video resonates a lot with Dolan to this day. It’s a message that celebrates life that he wants to extend to anyone who listens.
“It really stuck with me,” He mentions about the quote. “I very much wanted to share that sentiment with those that care enough to listen. I put these words over footage that I took while out in nature and I really enjoy syncing color and filter changes to the music. If there’s any message or moral that I wanted to put into this song, it’s to appreciate the freedoms that we do have and how lucky we are to even be alive. Not everything will stay the same so enjoy what you have while you have it, because one day it might vanish and that’s okay too.”
The song itself has elements of jazz pop and hip hop, with the latter being evident due to Dolan’s vocal delivery. It’s a bit monotone so it even has a poetic structure while flowing with the chords and rhythms. Check it out via Youtube by logging on to Dolan’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HRdDMusic and bring some joy in some dreary times.
