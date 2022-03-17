PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hennessey Winkler remembers a strange introduction to musical theater.
He was only 5 years old when his grandmother, Doris Winkler, took him to see Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, an anthology of musical numbers from shows that Robbins had directed or choreographed, including “The King and I” and “West Side Story.”
The singing, dancing and “adults dressed goofy” left an impression.
“I wasn’t sure if I loved it or hated it,” Winkler said, but he knew he wanted to do it — and now he is, on his first national tour in “Oklahoma!” coming March 22-27 to the Providence Performing Arts Center.
This also is the first tour for the Broadway show directed by Daniel Fish, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
The show often comes with the tag line “reimagined for the 21st century,” but during a telephone interview from a tour stop in Philadelphia, Winkler explained, “He (Fish) is not changing it. He’s giving it another perspective.”
Times have changed since “Oklahoma!” debuted on Broadway in 1943, less than a year and a half after the attack on Pearl Harbor. At the time, the show’s rosy depiction of America was foremost, as it also was in the 1955 movie.
“Fish is doing the stage version, and it’s a little darker,” Winkler said, which he believes sits better in today’s climate of political division, racial reckoning and conscious inclusivity.
“People don’t want to be lied to right now,” he said.
“There still is a lot of hilarity and beauty,” he added, particularly in his character, Will Parker, and his relationship with Ado Annie Carnes, the “girl who can’t say no.”
“Will loves Ado. He loves to spin a rope. He loves to dance. He’s guileless,” Winkler said. “He’s got a Kansas City, musical-theatery dance number, and audiences enjoy those moments.
Winkler’s path to Will started in California where he was born and where he saw that life-altering Robbins revue. He credits his grandmother not only for that experience but also passing down some performance genes, although hers were as a network news anchor and host of a syndicated radio program.
She also was the one to change the family name, Winckler, to Winkler, for professional purposes, which he chose to do as well.
“My dad is a minister, and there is a bit of performance in that also,” he added.
The musical theater bug he caught in California stayed with him when his family moved to Hawaii and he enrolled at the Baldwin Theatre Guild on Maui, under the direction of Sue Ann Loudon.
“We were there more than we were at home,” Winkler said. “She was this gem on an island who really knows her stuff. A lot of my classmates now are on television, Broadway and tours.”
After Baldwin, when he was just 17, Winkler headed to New York City, ultimately graduating from Marymount Manhattan College where he studied acting and musical theater.
“I started working right away, not for a lot of money,” he admitted; 10 years as a bike messenger helped pay the bills.
He’s optimistic that this national tour of “Oklahoma!” which continues through October, “might be the show that is really affirming to me.” Meanwhile, there’s no lingering question about singing, dancing or even “goofy” costumes.
“I love it!”
Performances of “Oklahoma!” are March 22-27 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $20-$89 and are available at the PPAC box office, online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). For current COVID protocol, visit ppacri.org/healthandsafety.
