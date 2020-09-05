SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Art lovers will have a chance again to get a “steal” on a locally made piece while supporting the South County Art Association as they host their 11th Annual Great Art Heist on Sept. 19, with the pieces available in the heist on display in their gallery through then.
“This is our 11th year running it and next to the holiday sale it’s our largest fundraiser and it’s all made possible because of the generosity and support of our artist members,” SCAA Executive Director Kathleen Carland said. “They each donate a work of art worth $65 or more, and I definitely mean more because almost everything is considered really desirable work.”
This year’s heist will look a bit different due to COVID-19, as instead of a live heist, where guests who purchased tickets have their names drawn randomly and when called can then “steal” a piece of their choice off the wall, the event will go virtual, being held over Zoom, with some in person help.
“We did figure out a way virtually that we feel is going to be terrific and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it,” Carland said. “We have live bandits that will be all dressed up like bandits with the black hats and eye masks and they will be working for the criminal mastermind at home, the ticket holders.”
Ticket holders can visit the gallery or check out the pieces online ahead of time and create a list of their favorites, usually ranking about 10 or 12, and then submit them to the SCAA ahead of the heist night so the bandits can select the ticket holder’s top available piece from their list.
They will have their choice of 103 pieces from a wide array of styles and mediums from artist members, many of whom are local award-winners.
“We have one painting by Theresa Gerard, she is fairly well-known and her work is very highly sought out, but every single one of the artists is an award-winning artist,” Carland said. “About 75 percent of them have won something in one of our exhibits.”
That being said, Carland said of course art is subjective, something which she says is part of the beauty of the charity show.
“I think that that is the beauty of this whole event is that people can come in in person with safe social distancing, see the work in person and choose their favorites,” Carland said. “What you may love might not be my first choice, so it frees up the mastermind to really choose what it is.”
Carland admits herself that the night the art pieces first went up in the gallery last week, she found herself in awe.
“I was going around and looking at each piece, one-by-one, and I found myself being very moved in a way that was just, it was just something about this collection of beautiful art, it was so stirring to be able to have an exhibit that was there that was made possible by the generosity of artists,” Carland said. “This is amazing, look at what they’ve done and look at what they’ve given us. I mean they have to actually create this work where they had created it and give it up and physically bring it. I mean, those are three steps that no one should take for granted and then there’s just the experience of seeing it that elevates it again.”
Like many, especially in the arts, Carland said this has been a very tough year. The SCAA already had to cancel their annual Holiday Sale, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the SCAA which brings in about $56,000 for the artists and the organization annually, which this year would’ve been celebrating its 50th anniversary. Instead, the SCAA will be holding a one-day sale outside of their Helme House gallery on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Initially, she thought this fundraising exhibit would fall victim too, but is grateful they were able to figure out a way to still hold it.
“Even though it’s not in person, I think it will be just as much fun and the excitement is in the air (for) that night,” Carland said. “We have certain (artists) that people look for their work, it’s a community event, it’s been going on for (over) 10 years, so I just hope more people get to know about it.”
Carland promises that while the event may look different, the fun will remain the same.
“(It’s) definitely the fun atmosphere (that really makes the event extra special,” Carland said. “It’s the suspense that adds to that fun because people are very excited, they have their list, but they really don’t know which piece they’re going to get off that list, so it creates suspense and excitement and the fun of actually being able to steal the piece, there’s just something about it. Now we hope, with the virtual event, (while) the person won’t be there to physically take it off the wall, we hope that our bandits can recreate that moment for them so they can enjoy it in a different way.”
The Great Art Heist will take place over Zoom on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $65 and can be purchased on the SCAA’s website, southcountyart.org. To make their preference selections, ticket buyers can even fill out a Google Form on the website or fill out a sheet in person at the gallery, which is open to all during gallery hours Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Information pertaining to the event, including the link for Zoom, will be sent via email in the days before the event.
The South County Art Association is located at the Helme House at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston. For more information on galleries and classes, visit their website or call (401) 783-2195.
