SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.— For many of us, the mere mention of Bread & Puppet Theater conjures images of primitive masks held high overhead as “puppets” in the large anti-war and anti-nuclear marches of the 1970s and 1980s. Or of the eloquent drawings and woodcuts by founders Peter and Elka Schumann (who died in 2021), sold as “Cheap Art” posters at all of their events.
All of that and more is coming to Contemporary Theater next week as Bread & Puppet Theater bring their newest work “Inflammatory Earthling Rants” to Wakefield April 20 at 7 p.m. as part of its 60th Anniversary Northeast tour.
First established in New York City in 1963, this collaborative theater enterprise moved to Vermont in 1970, creating an annual outdoor festival, a museum and a gallery at a farm in Glover. There, the 89-year-old Schumann still turns out paintings and plays and sourdough bread almost faster than the other members of his troupe can use them in shows.
One of those members, Peter Bedard, along with 12 others, received a summons to the farm in late winter this year, along with an assignment to read a 1902 book by Peter Kropotkin, “Mutual Aid: A Factor of Evolution.” Kropotkin was a 19th Century Russian anarchist and geographer who challenged Darwinian theories of “survival of the fittest” that lead to justifications of war, slavery and poverty (in his view).
Instead, he wanted to highlight animal species that cooperate and work together, non-competitively. He theorized that humans should do the same and practice “mutual aid.”
“A lot of what the show is asking us to do,” Bedard said in a recent phone interview, “is to look to the trees and a lot of other species so that maybe we can learn by their example and save ourselves and all the other species that we share the earth with.”
The communication among trees has been studied and written about in recent years —it wasn’t one of Kropotkin’s examples. But Bedard points out that the 13 players for this show, plus Schumann, expanded upon Kropotkin’s ideas and spent two weeks creating small scenes, rearranging and placing them in some kind of order that ended up with Inflammatory Earthling Rants.
According to Bedard, there are 30 to 40 puppets in the show.
“That is a flexible definition,” Bedard said. “Some look like puppets and some are objects that we treat like puppets. Peter’s style is quite abstract.”
There are also giant banners of painted trees, made by Schumann on bed sheets donated from hospitals that were getting rid of them during the pandemic. “Bed sheet shows” have been performed at the farm in the past couple years.
“In this show, the 20 bed sheets are gorgeous portraits of trees that are screaming,” Bedard notes. “We dance around with them, and it’s quite spectacular to see them flowing.”
As for the “bread” part of Bread & Puppet, the players pass out their own homemade sourdough bread with aioli after each show, a way of sharing and making community that was established very early on by the Schumanns. For this tour, the ensemble left the farm with bread made by Schumann himself, and when that ran out, they have taken turns making it and finding home ovens in which to bake it.
When he’s not working with Bread & Puppet, Bedard is a theater director in New York City, setting up readings and cabarets and other events. He has been quite surprised at audience reactions to Kropotkin’s words and ideas, many of which are directly quoted in Rants.
“There are always a handful that know him and his work and want to tell us how influential he has been in their lives,” Bedard says. “And then there are a lot who have not heard of him but are eager to read the book.”
“A lot of ‘Mutual Aid’ groups popped up all over the place during COVID, so people know the concept even if they are unfamiliar with his original ideas,” he continues. “It’s made me feel really good to have people tell us they are grateful that we are using his ideas.”
For more information on Bread & Puppet, and to purchase tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
