NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The letter ‘a’ is many things. It’s the first letter of the alphabet. It’s the third-most commonly used letter in the English language, and the most commonly used in Italian, Portuguese and Turkish languages. It’s the scarlet letter, the best grade and the name of a crack commando unit featuring Mr. T.
It’s also the theme of the latest exhibit at the Wickford Art Association, “A is For...,” which debuts Friday, runs through May 2 and features 71 pieces of a variety of artistic styles that all begin with the letter ‘a,’ including abstract, avant garde, art deco, art nouveau and more.
“When we were putting the exhibition calendar together for 2021, we thought that it would be great to refresh some of the annual exhibits that we have produced in the past – one of which has been ‘Abstract/Avant Garde’ – and we were also looking to place that exhibit in the spring rather than the fall, which is where it has landed often in past years,” WAA Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon said. “There happens to be an awful lot of genres that begin with the letter a, so we thought that it could be a fun way to expand that abstract/avant garde exhibit to encompass some new things without completely eliminating abstract and avant garde (pieces), just broadening the scope of that particular exhibit.”
When looking at how to expand on the Abstract/Avant Garde theme, Gagnon said they began playing around with the different number of artistic genres starting with the letter, and figured April would be the perfect time to host it.
“A is for April,” Gagnon said. “A is for abstract and avant garde, but also opening up the styles to any artistic genre that begins with the letter a, so we have had submissions that go beyond abstract and avant garde to architectural works to arabesque works to art deco (and) art nouveau, and so it’s been very interesting to see how our normal following of exhibitors has expanded and explored new styles within their particular medium.”
The juror for the exhibit is Harmony-based painter and Cabot Fine Art Gallery co-founder Lee Chabot, who chose the exhibit’s 71 pieces out of over 130 entries.
“It was fun to review the various colorful compositions that they brought in and the different media used by the artists,” Chabot said. “I think because it was more of an abstract type of a theme that it encouraged different media, different people, different artists to enter the show.”
Chabot especially enjoyed the opportunities presented by the more open theme.
“I thought the theme was rather interesting and encouraged artists to think of what their style would be, how it would fit within that theme,” Chabot said. “I thought the theme made it very interesting and thought-provoking. The techniques and everything else and how they were applied creatively toward the theme was really good.”
Gagnon brought Chabot in to get a fresh face in the jurist pool for the district and said she was impressed with how he juried the show and the variety of mediums within the genres he went with.
“The collection that he has picked for this show is pretty wide,” Gagnon said. “There is a very balanced representation of sculpture, painting and photography. We don’t tend to have a ton of sculpture ever in our shows and Wickford, but there is a nice assortment being offered this time around.”
While she had yet to see all of the pieces in person ahead of the exhibit’s debut, Gagnon said she was pleasantly surprised by the tone of the works chosen.
“The work, for the most part, in looking at electronic images, which is all that I’ve seen so far, is very cheerful and I was actually surprised given the year that we’ve had, given just the state of things overall in our communities at how cheerful the work is, and that was very encouraging and very interesting,” Gagnon said. “A lot of great color palettes and a lot of work that really conjures your imagination.”
It’s that sense of optimism and cheerfulness in particular that Gagnon hopes visitors to the gallery, both in person and online, take away from the experience and implement in their own creative ventures.
“I hope that in visiting the exhibit, visitors gain that sense of optimism and cheerfulness from this collection of work,” Gagnon said. “Also, because we are exploring these new stylistic genres through this exhibit (I hope) that it also gives them some ideas about the creative process and maybe exploring a little bit outside of their own boxes if they are, in fact, creative individuals themselves. I think that many of our visitors enjoy the artwork, they definitely have enjoyed the Abstract/Avant Garde show in the past, so this is going to just offer them something a little extra in that these pieces expand beyond the definition of abstract and avant garde to allow for a more inclusive exhibit.”
For Chabot, he feels visitors are in for a treat and hopes they appreciate the uniqueness and wide variety of pieces.
“I think the people who come to view the show will really enjoy it,” Chabot said. “I hope they enjoy it and I hope they appreciate interpretations that the artists came up with about the theme and how they interpreted that and how they applied it to their medium, whichever one they used, whatever technique, whatever medium they used – whether it was doing oil or pastel or acrylics or even in sculpture. There are only a couple of sculpture pieces involved in the whole exhibit. I had to go over it several times to tell you the truth because it was such a variety and it was different from other things that I’ve juried before.”
“A is For...” is set to debut Friday with one hour gallery tour sessions of small groups of 15 that will start at 3 p.m. and run at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The gallery will be open for normal hours Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., with the current exhibit running through May 2. The next exhibit, the Juried-Artist-Member (JAM) All Media Invitational, will debut May 7.
For more information on the Wickford Art Association, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
