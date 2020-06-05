Regardless of the craft, learning different aspects of something you’re practicing can help you progress in immense ways. Whether it’s being a visual artist, a chef or even a musician, there’s always a new technique that’s available to study and attribute. Westerly’s Eryka Fir has the latter down by being able to self-produce her own music. Her debut solo album, “Vice & Avoidance,” that came out on April 13 is a fine example of this. She also isn’t your typical singer-songwriter due to her abiding by a grunge style either by herself or while fronting the duo Coma Hole.
We recently had a great conversation about all of this including going from guitar to bass, staying true to herself, finding your own musical identity and her thoughts on the current livestreaming trend.
Rob Duguay: Has the guitar always been your primary instrument? If so, what made you gravitate to it when you first started playing music?
Eryka Fir: I would say that it was really the first instrument that I picked up. I was actually thinking about it the other day, I think it’s been about 12 years that I’ve been playing guitar and I got interested in it when I was around 10 or 11 years old. When I was around 12 or 13 is when I actually started playing after my relatives bought me the instrument. I’ve been playing guitar most of my life until recently due to making the switch to bass, which has been really awesome. I’ve always had a passion for music ever since I was a child, my relatives also played music and as I’ve gotten older my interests and the types of music that I enjoy have changed along the way. During the past couple of years I’ve been figuring out what I really like to create musically.
RD: Speaking of playing bass, you play in a duo with Steve Anderson on drums called Coma Hole. You both create a bit of a doom rock sound, what does the band achieve in terms of artistic vision and how has it been making music with Steve on drums?
EF: For a long time, it was actually kind of a joke for a while, I’ve known Steve. I can’t think of how we met but I think it started when I was a freshman in high school and we had a lot of mutual friends even though Steve is like a year older than me. I ended up meeting Steve through some friends and I’ve known him for a very long time. We talked sparsely throughout the years but a lot of people know that we both really enjoy making music, especially the type of stuff that we’re making together now. We’ve been wanting to be in a band together for a while but it never worked out but this month marks the one year anniversary of us playing our first show.
With artistic vision, I know what bands have influenced me that I try to channel the energy of a lot when I play. During high school I was very intrigued and inspired by the Seattle scene of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Alice In Chains is my favorite band of all time but I also love Soundgarden, Mudhoney and Green River. You can hear those influences but it’s such a broad spectrum of the kind of sounds that they created with the kind of energy and what they talk about. That’s something that’s always inspired me and I always try to channel that into the band but I also try not to get caught up in creating something specific.
I always get really nitpicky about stuff when it comes to writing and sound, which can detract from the point of creating. I’m really trying with this project to have a balance of the sounds I like and the energy that I want to channel with us while finding a way to keep it organic and have it be its own thing.
RD: It’s usually always the best approach, you don’t want to rip off anybody.
EF: Exactly, along with following stuff too closely. You have to figure out where your voice is, which is hard. It can be difficult to stand out because so many people are creating music all of the time. This doesn’t invalidate what anybody is doing, especially since with all of these forms of media and the internet. It seems like everybody has a project, everybody has a band and their brand that they’re trying to show you and it’s all about what makes it stand out.
You don’t necessarily have to stand out, but depending on what you want to do musically, if you want to have even some moderate success you have to find that balance between having this voice but also being true to yourself. I think that authenticity is what generates people’s interest, if you’re enjoying what you’re playing on stage people will feed off of it and there’s this reciprocal relationship. I can say this, go to write and get frustrated like I always do but I really believe that but I try not to stress about it too much.
RD: I think it’s a great approach. Did it take any adjusting for you at first when it came to switching from guitar to bass in Coma Hole?
EF: When I started playing guitar, I predominantly played acoustic and in the past few years I made the transition to electric. It’s different playing electric guitar versus an acoustic one. I’ve had shitty little Squire hand-me-down electric guitars and stuff like that. I remember trying to play them and that was even more of a learning stretch going from an acoustic to an electric. Initially when I wanted to start a band, I really wanted to start playing out. I’ve done live performances with musical theater and my solo stuff but I’d never been in a band and it’s something that I’ve always wanted.
When I was trying to start a band two years ago, I was all about singing and playing guitar. Then I started jamming with people and finding people that I could maybe click with and I realized pretty quickly that it didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel like me and the way I’ve played acoustic sometimes it took a lot of rhythm to feel safe, especially when you’re playing solo. I feel like a lot of that was coming into the electric guitar in a negative way. I don’t know what came over me but there was one experience I had with a group of people that I wanted to create music with and we just didn’t work out and we didn’t vibe, which was totally fine.
Then I went back to the drawing board and I was like “What do I want to do now?”. Something in my head just told me to start playing bass and it was after I bought all of this really expensive guitar equipment. I just kind of went for it and I think a lot of guitar playing does translate into bass, I’ve already enjoyed rhythm and it’s what I like most in an instrument so playing bass was the best decision for me. I enjoy it more, I feel like I’ve progressed at it better and I understand it better. It’s helped me understand music better and overall it’s just been a really good thing, I’m really happy that I did it.
I think the years I’ve spent playing guitar translates into that. I like playing in an open, plucking style with a middle eastern kind of feel while constantly feeling safe with everything. I also really like picking with my hands because when I’ve played acoustic guitar, granted I’m terrible at it now, it’s how I used to play it all the time. When I made the transition to electric, it’s all about palm muting and using a pick. Even though I still play guitar, I hate using a pick so as soon as I got a bass I learned proper finger picking techniques with my actual fingers while muting with my thumb.
It was hard at first, but now it feels very natural. Overall, I think my guitar skills and the way I used to play guitar translates into bass and has helped me get to where I’m at with it now.
RD: That’s awesome how you’ve been able to make that transition due to skills you already had. You recorded and produced Vice & Avoidance all by yourself, so how was the experience like taking the whole endeavor on?
EF: Obviously at times it was kind of frustrating, mostly with the technology. I have a Windows laptop, a basic interface and other things I’ve had for 12 years that I got for Christmas when I was 13 so I was using a lot of really old stuff in my bedroom. I’ve been attempting to record myself for a long time, probably ever since I started playing guitar and I was living with my parents while being in school. I think I might have written my first song and recorded it in a super DIY way when I was 14. I have things that I’ve released in the past five, six or seven years but I haven’t really pushed those because it might not sound bad to other people but to me there would be so many things I would change about them.
I’ve been learning for a long time and in my free time if I want to learn how to do something then I usually try to do it by myself and develop my skills to be well-rounded in every area if that’s possible. I’ll go on Youtube or message people questions on how to do things and get advice that way, but I’ve been trying to record myself for a long time. It can definitely be a struggle sometimes while being very monotonous, especially when it comes to mixing and mastering. It can get so confusing at times because you could be recording something for hours and eventually have all the songs done but then you have to go back to mixing and mastering them. Before this album I had never mastered any recordings before because I didn’t know the difference between that and mixing.
I did some research on it and I figured it out but it’s a lot of work. I feel like something that’s really good to know as a musician is a basic level of it so you don’t always have to go to the studio, especially if it’s something really low key. I think it’s good to have those skills. I’m pretty happy with how it came out, you’re always going to want to look back to critique yourself when you’re doing all the work but I feel like I did something good. Good enough at least to share with people and not feel embarrassed.
RD: Well, I enjoyed listening to it and I think it’s really great.
EF: Thank you.
RD: No problem. The COVID-19 crisis has made a lot of musicians resort to livestreaming on social media when it comes to performing in front of an audience. Coma Hole was actually part of one as part of Strike A Chord’s benefit for the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund last month. What’s your opinion on this happening and can we expect any livestreams from you or with Steve in the future?
EF: I enjoy doing it, I think it’s fun. I know a lot of people who have been doing the livestreams and they’ll say that it stresses them out but I kind of feel the opposite. Half the time people aren’t even watching but I think it takes some pressure off, at least people are being proactive during all of this. Before the benefit, the last show Steve and I played was for my birthday back in February. We practiced for a couple days in May before the benefit too.
I’ve thought about doing my own individual livestream stuff but it’s just a matter of having the time to do it. I’m bad at planning and it’s something that I would have to plan in advance and advertise if I wanted people to watch. I’ve thought about it and I’ve been asked by other people too, there’s been a lot of online open mics going on and stuff too which is super cool. If I had the opportunity in the future I’d be all about it.
