WESTERLY, R.I. — When artist Janet Maher and her husband were scoping out towns in Rhode Island to find their new home, they were immediately drawn to Westerly — for a few reasons, but in part because of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
“As soon as I saw downtown Westerly, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is where we need to be,’” Maher said. “I started to look into it all, and researching, and walking around, and I just immediately saw the art gallery, and thought, ‘There’s even an art gallery here!’ So it was all part of the big plan.”
Now, Maher is both a Westerly resident and a co-op member — and this month, she’s exhibiting her work as a featured artist in its February 2022 show.
Called “Environment: Between Sea & Sky,” the show will run through Feb. 27 at the gallery (14 Railroad Ave., Westerly). It’s partly a celebration of Westerly’s beauty, and it coincides with the co-op’s 30th anniversary, publicity committee member Helen Roy said.
The show also represents a rebirth of the gallery, Roy said, as it greatly reduced its offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Little by little, we’re doing more and more and more,” Roy said. “I think this show, especially, is like, ‘We’re back, and we’re back full steam ahead.’”
Maher is one of the show’s two featured artists, and the other is artist John Craig. Both Maher and Craig are relatively new gallery members, as Craig joined the co-op in June 2021 and Maher joined in September of that year.
As featured artists, each gets what Roy called “prime real estate.” Their works are shown on large panels at the gallery’s entrance, and they can display over a dozen pieces — rather than two or three, like the other 40+ artists exhibiting work in the show.
Among the 14 pieces Maher chose to display is a series called “Prayer for the Earth,” which is made up of three drawings — each of which depicts creatures and insects and worms — along with a book that she said looks like a “long, stretched-out accordion.”
The show’s environmental theme lent itself well to Maher’s work, as she prioritizes sustainability in her artwork.
Often, Maher said, she creates pieces using materials that most people would throw away. She’ll take used printer toner and bake it onto a piece of paper, and she’ll use scrap materials to make a collage.
“It’s usually the kinds of things that people throw away,” Maher said. “I tend to work with that kind of source; something that nobody but me would save.”
While Maher’s work relates directly to the show’s theme, Craig’s pieces are more abstract.
Craig, who calls himself a painter of abstract expressionism, said the pieces he’s exhibiting at the show — with the exception of two paintings of flowers — are more abstract than representational.
Most of what he paints is moreso “an expression of raw emotion,” he said, rather than a depiction of a person, place or thing.
“When I paint, I’m feeling something, and that is reflected,” Craig said. “It might be profound, it might be very idiosyncratic, but that’s usually reflected in the work, and that’s one of the reasons they don’t all look alike.”
In fact, Craig said many times people who express interest in his paintings have a hard time articulating which piece they’re referring to.
Craig’s pieces may not necessarily adhere to the show’s theme, but Roy said she’s excited he’s bringing his unique style to the exhibit as a featured artist.
“We have two really interesting, new featured artists. Which is just really exciting, for a co-op to bring new artists in there whose work is really different than everybody else’s,” Roy said of Craig and Maher. “It really kind of complements all the artists that are already there.”
Roy, too, is exhibiting work in the show. Her piece, titled “Watch Hill Sky,” is an abstract oil painting that depicts Watch Hill at sunset. She calls it an “abstract seascape,” and said in it she highlighted the colors and feel of a sunset, rather than depicting Watch Hill specifically.
Despite “Environment: Between Sea and Sky” taking place in February, many of the pieces featured — including Roy’s “Watch Hill Sky” — are centered around summer, rather than winter.
But that’s okay with Roy. In fact, she was happy to be reminded of summer while working on her painting.
“I thought, ‘That’s what I want to look at right now,’” Roy said. “I want to think about the summer, and the beautiful sunset, and Watch Hill.”
