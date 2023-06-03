KINGSTON — South County Art Association’s Members Invitational Exhibit, which opened last week and runs through June 17, provides viewers with a spectrum of both color and scene via multiple works by member artists Stephanie Marisca, Rae Ferguson, Diane Brown, Erin Spencer, Robert Chase, and Todd Kenney, the SCAA’s pottery studio manager.
Exhibited works include primarily oil and watercolor paintings and ceramics.
SCAA member Diane Brown works in a unique style of oil painting and cold wax. Brown creates abstract paintings and incorporates paint and wax with tools such as skewers, pallet knives, combs, knitting needles, and dough scrapers.
“I teach this in Connecticut and Rhode Island,” Brown explained, “and everybody has a great deal of fun when they realize just all the different tools they can use to create different looks.”
“You can just go along for the ride and it will take you,” she said.
Brown explained she will be exhibiting at least 10 pieces of various sizes belonging to three color groups: oranges and browns, purples and blues, and blues and greens.
Diane has been a member of SCAA since 2016 and is a member and instructor at several Rhode Island and Connecticut art associations as well as other regional and national organizations. Her work has been winning titles consistently since her membership began.
She resides in Connecticut.
Todd Kenney, the Art Association’s pottery studio manager, works in ceramics and will be exhibiting what he describes as utility pieces.
Kenney will be exhibiting lamps as well as amphoras, tall Greek or Roman jars with two handles and narrow necks. He explained the bottoms of the jars come to points, so they must be exhibited on stands.
“I had to do a little research,” Kenney said about his preparation to create the jars. “I was part of a Historical Inspirations workshop this winter session, and that Greek form, or Roman form, is really my sort of style for shapes.”
In order to give the jars character, Kenney explained he used the Raku method for firing the pieces. Raku firing is an ancient Japanese ceramics technique that creates a very unique finish on the outer surface of the pieces.
Raku means ‘pleasure’ or ‘enjoyment’ in Japanese.
Kenney, who has been a member of the SCAA since 2007, explained that after he has completed this firing technique, he lowers the hot pieces into cans full of paper, and the paper burns and deposits carbon in the cracks.
“I’ve been Rakuing probably 10 or 12 years now. It’s my little specialty,” he said.
Guests will see works from Stephanie Marisca and Erin Spencer who both create landscapes. Marisca explained that she creates abstract landscapes in watercolor, and Spencer creates landscapes in oil.
Each artist will exhibit at least 10 pieces of their work.
Robert Chase, who creates primarily seascapes in watercolor and features familiar locations like Carpenter’s Beach in Matunuck, will also exhibit his work during this exhibition.
Chase has been a member of the SCAA for about three years, is a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, and recently became a juried member of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
Chase explained that more important than colors for him are color values, the relative brightness or darkness of hues. He also said that working with a mentor, like he did with watercolor artist Andy Evansen at the Tucson Academy in Tucson, Arizona, helped him to appreciate aspects of the painting process he would have otherwise overlooked.
“I recommend to anybody that’s painting to just study from somebody that’s really good in the medium that you like,” he said.
Chase will be exhibiting several of his works and explained that some of his pieces are already in demand, after posting them on Facebook and receiving offers of purchase. Having recently used those pieces as part of the jury process for acceptance into the ACGOW, he said he has no problem selling them after this show.
“They weren’t for sale at the time, but you know, they are now,” he laughed.
The Members Invitational exhibition runs through June 17. SCAA is located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
