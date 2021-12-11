SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On the shelves at the Glass Station Studio and Gallery hang round white bulbs with a red twirled night cap on top and black dots for two eyes and a smile arranged with five others. An orange nose draws an immediate attention to the face.
It is the head of a snowman-looking Christmas ornament. Above it are ornate crafted glass bulbs in different shades of blue, greed with red accents, yellowish-gold with designs that refract various views of light.
“When I am designing an ornament, I think of whether it will bend a branch on a Christmas tree and what it will look like on it,” said Eben Horton who with Jennifer Nauck, are a husband-and-wife team that owns the gallery.
A nearby post has glass ornaments also with a different snowman face as well as others looking like angles and Santa Claus, even a white-cuffed stocking with embroidery-like lines and shapes giving it a vintage appearance.
These are just a few of creations of as well as some creations from other glassblowing artists whose works they display in the studio at 446 Main St., Wakefield.
Their Passion
Both are glassblowers by trade and passion. They spend hundreds of hours every year in their studio getting ready making ornaments — among other creations, too — in the studio each month. A hot furnace and skilled craftsmanship enabling them to twist and turn melted glass into various bulbs for trees and decorations in different shapes and sizes.
“I really don’t know the volume we sell right off the top of my head, but it’s in the thousands,” said Horton. To keep up with demand, he and Nauck said, they make about 40 to 50 a day during various parts of the year.
He said that it’s a trying time of year because of the demand for the ornaments and variety of other glass creations they make in their store. Ornaments for sale start at about $25 each and prices increase depending on the design of each.
They sell the ornaments directly through their gallery as well as online to customers and also wholesale to other outlets that re-sell them, Horton said.
Making Ornaments
Both have been making ornaments and other crafted glass objects for decades. Horton picked up the skills at 15 years old as a job before college. Nauck started later in life after first working as a community newspaper editor and then in a glassblowing gallery that piqued her interest in learning the skill.
As they explained their histories with the craft, a shop worker poured liquid glass into a bronze cup with diamond-like impressions that would pop out in a unified arrangement on hardened glass later emerging from the mold. Various colors will emerge by the dyes used.
The furnace with red, orange, blue and yellow flames roared nearby as it melted the glass to be poured into the mold.
“This is one of my favorites,” Nauck said, “because it’s like a little disco ball with the glittering diamond look.”
Horton said his favorite is a “cathedral” ornament that is a round ball crafted with various weave designs and colors that it can look like the stained glass windows found in majestic cathedrals and other churches with cathedral glass where the glass used was hand-blown as Horton and Nauck do with their ornaments.
In general, the main purpose of stained glass and stained-glass replicas, like ornaments, has stayed rather simple throughout history: to let light into something completely enclosed.
Making them requires both concentration and “getting in the zone,” both said, about repetitively repeating a task that requires precision and exactness in each step.
Nauck added, “You get in the zone by focusing and it becomes a meditative activity, too.” In part that comes from simply working with glass, joined Horton, saying, “It’s the most beautiful material you could work with. It’s fragile, but strong.”
It reacts with lights — on a Christmas tree, sunlight through a window or casting light from a newly lamp in a variety of ways, they said.
“It can lean to a wonderful pool of colors on the floor or on the walls,” Nauck said. “I love seeing these ornaments hanging in people’s windows. You know what you are making will become precious to them.”
