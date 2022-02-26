SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s the same person who dies every week, but the circumstances and even the relationships that bring about the demise change.
That is the storyline for this year’s Contemporary Theater Company’s “Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery” running weekly through April 9 on the CTC main stage.
“Every year we try to challenge ourselves a little bit more and how can play more with the format of the murder,” explained Tammy Brown, CTC artistic director.
This year it means the improvised two-act play brings each week new and different relationships among the six-member cast, which includes CTC veterans like Ashley Macamaux and Valerie Tarantino as well as Jessamyn LeClair and Kennedy Kingsley who are new to this annual production.
“Our actors weave webs of secrets, deception, and mystery as we wind our way through a different murder each week,” CTC General Manger Maggie Cady explained when announcing this year’s “Whodunit?” series.
The Scene
In essence, the scene is set in a in Aspen, CO, and includes the trappings — real and imagined — in snow country. In this secluded destination, those arriving have no choice but to share the space.
As they hunker down for the night, according the CTC’s early explanations about the planned improvised plot, they soon realize that snow storms are not the only thing they need to fear.
Morning sun brings to light the murder of a guest and they find there are more questions than answers. Are they all really suspects or are they convenient scapegoats for the real killer who is still free and walking among them?
Each week, Cole Danflue - The Doctor (Macamaux), Rita Book - The Influencer- (Kingsley), Ty Prater - The Writer (Laura Kennedy), Shirley Writagan - The Detective (Tarantino), Annie Position - The Femme Fatale (LeClair) will pull together action and themes that are original and generally made up as they go along.
They will also bring about the demise of Earl E. Demise, the victim killed off each week. He is played by Chris Moore, a CTC regular who has done other shows and also assists with musical mixing and accompaniment.
“WhoDunIt?” is a murder mystery with over-the-top characters and personalities vying for attention through unscripted acting done through improvisation.
Audience Interest
So who is the target audience for this show and for improv in general at CTC? Don’t ask Cady, as she’s learned over the years that all kinds of audiences flock to the theater to see where the night will take them.
This kind of detective genre draws popular interest because it combines curiosity and the darker side of humanity in an effort for an audience to connect pieces together to solve the puzzle. People are fascinated by human behavior.
Crime fiction can also give resolution, insight into what makes people tick.
It also offers suspense, a sense of vicarious satisfaction, and an escape from the moment and intellectually ‘heavy’ books.
Murder mysteries reached their height of popularity in the 1920s and 1930s. In addition, crime fiction remains popular in books and television programming.
Brown said that the interaction of the performers and direction of the play essentially will sprout from their relationships.
“The relationships are built in each play and will be different. It gives them a little bit of a different angle to play with each week,” said Brown.
The performers do not rehearse the play beforehand, but only meet to discuss acting techniques that will be used and are needed for improvised productions.
Previous “Whodunit” Productions
Last year, CTC considered a virtual reunion of the casts and crews of “WhoDunIt? An Improvised Murder Mystery” due to the on-going COVID-19 restrictions.
A year earlier, prior to the pandemic, it debuted its fourth annual production of “Whodunit” in January 2020 to a sold-out audience. It focused on the 1920s with feel and style of that era that has remained a clearly-defined mainstay in pop culture for a full century.
In 2019 the show ventured into the big and bright color of the 1980s and was such a hit the run was extended two weeks.
CTC held its first fully improvised play in 2016 with “Slamming Doors,” a production that showed there was an audience for long form storytelling on the fly.
Tickets: Choose your own price based on CTC’s new pricing system for all of its performances. Ticket prices range from $10 to $40 per person. They are also available online at contemporarytheatercompany.com and also can be purchased by phone at (401) 218-0282 or in person at the theater.
