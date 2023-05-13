SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the concept of motherhood has become more complex. For the upcoming Hera Gallery exhibition “Oh, Mother,” artists were inspired by the word mother — as both a verb and a noun — to showcase their diverse range of perspectives on the phenomenon of motherhood.
Sonja Czekalski, Hera Gallery director, said the idea for the exhibition came up about a year ago when discussing Hera Gallery’s upcoming 50th anniversary. When Roe v. Wade was officially overturned, Czekalski and others involved with Hera Gallery wanted to examine not only the political ramifications of the ruling, but the concept of motherhood itself, leading to the creation of “Oh, Mother.”
“The word mother is rich and timeless, yet overdetermined, and even controversial when gendered and rendered exclusive…” Czekalski said. “While frequently idealized in public discourse, we wanted to look at motherhood in all its complexity, the absence of desired Motherhood, and everyone else who does not fit the traditional or stereotypical mother mold.”
“Oh, Mother” will open this weekend and runs through June 17. The opening reception will take place tonight from 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public with light refreshments.
Additionally, there will be a virtual artist talk on Thursday June 1 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Czekalski said all of the exhibiting artists are invited to discuss the vision behind their work on Zoom.
There will be a diverse range of artwork on display ranging from traditional drawings, paintings, photographs, welded sculptures, embroidery, soft sculpture, collage, printmaking, an artist book, and even wallpaper, Czekalski said.
“I think the wide range shows the diversity and complexity of motherhood from a variety of perspectives,” she said.
“Oh, Mother” is a national juried exhibition, meaning Hera Gallery accepted applications for work from any and all artists across the country. The juror chosen to make selections from the national call for art is Nadiah Rivera Fellah, associate curator at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Czekalski said Fellah was chosen because those at Hera Gallery thought she understood the complexity of motherhood — especially after reviewing Fellah’s recent exhibition Picturing Motherhood Now at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
“We were also interested in bringing in a juror from outside of our typical region of New England and New York,” Czekalski said. “We were ecstatic when she said she was interested as well, it was a perfect fit.”
Hera Gallery used the online platform CaFÉ for artists to send in their pieces to be considered for the exhibition. Fellah then carefully went through each piece to curate a selection for the exhibition that best fit her interpretation of “Oh, Mother” and the vision for the gallery space.
Czekalski said nearly 300 artists applied to the exhibition, with Fellah ultimately selecting 27 artists to exhibit their work.
In a seemingly astute nod to the exhibition theme, it was not planned for “Oh, Mother” to be open during Mother’s Day, Czekalski said. Historically, Hera Gallery has their spring juried call running between May and June. With that being said, it could not have worked out better.
“This happened to be a very happy accident,” Czekalski said. “This year, it just so happened that the opening reception would fall the day before Mother’s Day.”
With women’s health and the choice for motherhood being threatened in the political landscape, Czekalski said “Oh, Mother” will showcase diverse perspectives to the Hera Gallery community, regardless of their status of motherhood.
“For those who are mothers, it offers a space to connect to other mothers in moments that often seem isolating,” Czekalski said. “For those who are not mothers, the show creates space to empathize with others who are not like you. For those who want to be mothers, the work speaks to the trials, losses, and joys of expecting. And for those who have mothers or mother figures in their lives, the exhibition showcases the strength, pride, and warmth of caregivers.”
