NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A nationally touring show is stopping by the North Kingstown Town Beach this Saturday evening, with a local connection to boot.
“Children’s Crusade,” a play by Scott Huffman which first debuted at The Hundredth Hill’s Emerging Theatre Artist Residency in Bloomington, Indiana last year, tells the story of eight kids from Utica, New York, all from a diverse background of ideologies and life experiences, but believe one of them is a prophet. After receiving a message from God, the group sets off on a journey from their cul-de-sac to the Holy Land in search of Him as the audience follows along with these kids leaving the only world they’ve ever known and discovering surprising things about themselves as they rely on each other to fulfill their ultimate goal.
The play is being presented by the Children’s Crusade Touring Company, a New York City-based theater group largely consisting of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Skidmore College alumni which has put on outdoor performances across the Northeast and Midwest, including North Kingstown native and branch producer Giuliana Mancini.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to see the original production in Indiana and I was just so struck by Scott’s writing and the sense of community that my friends, colleagues and collaborators were able to create, especially in a year where community was really difficult to find,” Mancini said. “Scott reached out to me and asked me if Rhode Island would be a great place and I grew up doing a lot of theatre in Rhode Island. I know the arts are really important in our community as well as (the sense of) community in general and I felt that it would be a perfect fit.”
For Mancini, being able to bring a project she’s been part of back to her own community is truly an honor.
“It means a lot to me to be able to give back and say ‘hey, you are the community that raised me and gave me a great education. I went off to school and I would love to bring something back,’ so this is my little way of saying ‘thank you for providing me with my own sense of community,’” Mancini said.
As soon as she first saw the show, Mancini said it brought back all of the feelings of magic and vibrancy she remembered from her time in youth theater that reminded her why she fell in love with the arts in the first place.
“It feels like a real full circle moment,” Mancini said.
Among the cast of the show is fellow producer, composer and actor Jess Kantorowitz, who plays the role of Trisket.
“Trisket is one of the older kids in the group and her schtick is that she carries around a guitar for the entirety of the show,” Kantorowitz said. “She’s very much a dreamer and very much sees life outside of this suburban community and sees herself as a part of it and I think that has been her way of coping with not having so many friends and being someone who people don’t want to be around, because she’s so annoying and so insecure at the ripe age of 11, and so I think she puts a lot of those real emotions and real vulnerability into her music, but she can’t really express that and acts out in real life.”
For Kantorowitz, she’s really a true representative of the awkwardness that comes with being an 11 year old.
“I think she’s a clear example in a lot of ways of all of the horrible and embarrassing ways we acted when we were her age that we didn’t realize,” Kantorowitz said. “She sticks out to me as that kid we all knew growing up who was so embarrassing because they couldn’t quite self-reflect yet.”
Jack Petersen plays Joster, a self-described aspiring knight looking to be a hero as an escape from his home life.
“He’s somebody who, like the other characters, has a really complicated life at home and has no way to process all of the horrible things that he’s seeing in his home, so I think his life is full of tragedy that he doesn’t understand which endears me to him,” Petersen said. “I feel like I and the other actors feel really protective of Joster because he is somebody who has seen too much and he’s just on the cusp of understanding it, but he’s funny and we love him.”
Nile Harris plays Vivianne who, along with Trisket, is one of the oldest kids on the crusade.
“She is a character who, similarly to Joster, has experienced a lot of tragedy in her life, but I think she is aware of the tragedy of it and a lot of her interactions with the other people in her friend group is trying to figure out how to navigate the balance between being able to balance the joy of being a kid with her home life, which isn’t something that’s conducive to behaving like a kid,” Harris said. “A lot of her journey through the show is finding out what genuine relationships look like outside of the context of her house and figuring out who she is and what she likes.”
For the actors, being part of the show has been truly an honor and an adventure in itself.
“I think being a part of this show has been a huge learning experience for me,” Harris said. “This is the first time I’ve done anything like this in terms of touring with a show and the amount of shows that we’re doing in each place, not knowing exactly what the audience is going to look like or even the location until we get there.”
“It’s a huge learning curve but it’s also really exciting,” Harris added. “It’s the most amazing opportunity because we’re coming off a year where theatre hasn’t really been happening and as people who thrive off of community and art, there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing with my time, so I feel really lucky to be a part of this process.”
Additionally for Harris, it’s the show’s message and the way it covers sensitive topics that really draws in her appreciation.
“I think that the show itself has this amazing way of creating conversation that people are always circling around, asking a lot of questions that are on the tip of your tongue but are never really asked in the right way and it does it in a way that’s framed with love and sincerity and comedy, so I think it’s really special that we get to show it to so many people that may not be able to have these conversations otherwise.”
For Kantorowitz, the process of doing this show as a producer and actor has really given her insight into the world of professionally touring.
“This is the first thing I’ve ever really produced at this level, so in taking this on, I went into a minefield that I truly didn’t know what I was doing and I had to learn a lot of things on my feet, like how insurance works and how to book a venue or how to travel with nine people and a set, costumes and lighting through all of these different states,” Kantorowitz said. “What this show has meant to me is that if you believe in something and want to do it, you can make it happen. It might not look exactly like the thing you have in your mind, but the truth is you never really know what that thing you have in your mind is until you see it in front of you.”
Additionally, it’s the show itself that’s made Kanotorowitz want to continue with the project.
“Why I wanted to keep doing the show is because of how the words truly made me feel,” Kantorowitz said. “I remember reading it and like Nile said, this is a topic I’d been talking about my entire life but hadn’t totally seen a reflection of the way I was talking about it in literature or on stage, and because I think it’s children talking about God and purpose, it allows you to strip away all the B.S. and get down to the question of ‘what does it mean to be on this planet and to dream and to want,’ and so I just really believe in this show and it’s ability to bring people together.”
Along with that, it’s the willingness of the team to endure the trials and tribulations that come with life on the road as they travel from town to town throughout the Northeast and Midwest.
“In some places, we’ve been sleeping on someone’s floor in order to do the show and not knowing where the next meal is going to come from, but for some reason this group believes in this show and it’s part of the script.”
“I think that we all believe in this script, but after a year of incessant thinking and not being able to move, it’s a show that allows us to return to being kids and not process too hard but to ask giant questions,” Petersen said. “It’s so cathartic to do it and it’s so cathartic to watch it.”
As for choosing the North Kingstown Town Beach, Mancini said it was the ideal location for the show in Rhode Island, as the ending itself features a key scene at the ocean.
“When Scott and I were discussing locations, I told him ‘I know the place, it’s got to be here or nowhere else,’ Mancini said. “He said ‘are you sure?’ and I said ‘it has to be North Kingstown Town Beach.’”
“It’s so exciting to think about the potential of what that’s going to feel like to be by the ocean at one of the shows, because I’ve kept saying if we’re ever by the ocean, we should pick it up and move the audience to the beach for the last scene,” Kantorowitz said.
The North Kingstown performace of “Children’s Crusade” will take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the NK Town Beach stage and has a run time of about two hours and 15 minutes. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors and can be purchased at childrenscrusadecompany.ticketspice.com/nkb.
For more information, visit childrenscrusadecompany.com.
