SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Dreamscapes was the theme for the whimsical gallery opening at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston last week. The gallery opening is a smart collaboration between artists Eric Lutes of Charlestown, Kerstin Zettmar of Newport, and Meredith Leblanc of Newport.
The trio presented works in oil, acrylic, and Zettmar’s unique type of embroidery called fabrication on canvas. Lutes presented works in oil both nautical and dream-like, with a smattering of holiday-themed pieces. In addition to depictions of shorelines and ocean-themed scenes, he presented haunting scenes, including a piece called “Techno Monk,” which depicts a somber man in a hood gripping his cell phone. He created another piece called “Horse Eye,” which depicts only the eye of a horse, reflecting a forest around him. His most striking piece is called “Rotten Baby,” which depicts a broken doll head with softly glowing green eyes.
The use of light and detail in Lutes’ pieces commands the eye in every direction, capturing and holding the viewer’s attention.
“I have a handful of spooky images, because some dreams are spooky,” Lutes shared.
Lutes, best known for his role as Del on the long-running NBC sitcom “Caroline in the City”, returned to his roots in South County four years ago and committed to creating fine art, teaching acting at the Courthouse Center for the Arts, and is a Senior Fellow (artist in residence) at the Rhode Island Coastal Institute at the URI Bay Campus.
He has been quite successful in the business of art and has been showing his work both alone and with fellow artists. He is also involved with conservancy groups such as the Narrow River Conservancy and the Small Ponds Coalition, to which he donates works for auction. He is a member of the Charlestown Art Gallery.
“I’ve had my stuff picked up by companies that reproduce it and put it in Home Goods and Pier One,” he explained of his universally appealing nautical works. “And Perry [Raso] has four of my large shell paintings at Matunuck Oyster Bar.”
Newport artist Meredith Leblanc’s art in oil complemented the depth of Lutes’ pieces with vibrant pops of floral color, taking her cues from nature. Most striking of Leblanc’s contributions were several versions of individual pansies as well as a bee on a bright pink background with wings created entirely of small flowers. Gallery opening guests noted the beauty and uniqueness of this piece.
Leblanc was cajoled back into art by Lutes, after having left the craft completely. They met through Leblanc’s brother, who is a good friend of his.
“As we got to know each other better,” Lutes explained, “and she was talking about her art, I just encouraged her to get back into it.”
“And we were having lunch in Newport one day, and I said ‘Do you have like 45 minutes or an hour?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, why?’ And I said, ‘We’re going to Michael’s. I’m gonna get you set up.’”
Though it was at first a joke, Lutes actually brought Leblanc to the popular craft store and they shopped together for the items she needed to reenter the art world.
Since then, Leblanc has joined the Deblois Gallery in Middletown, where her mother has been an active member for over twenty years.
“I knew and loved everyone there already,” she said. “And it was a great place for me to find support.”
Leblanc says she appreciates the encouragement and critiques that come from her fellow artists as well.
She explained that her paintings are primarily of flora she hopes to someday cultivate in her own garden. This is LeBlanc’s first show at the Courthouse Center for the Arts.
Kerstin Zettmar has had storied international art adventures, having shown and sold art in Sweden, Poland, the United Kingdom, and now here in the United States.
She works both in acrylics and a unique and dimensional style of fiber arts she calls fibration.
“It’s a very free form of embroidery and I like to build up the surfaces, like a little 3D, when it comes to bigger pieces,” Zettmar explained.
Zettmar’s fibration pieces tend to be on the larger side and generally depict land- and seascapes.
“I was very excited when Eric invited me to this,” she said. “Especially with the title Dreamscapes because it’s right up my alley. I enjoy working with images that make people look and look again. I tend to often build double imagery or hidden imagery into the pieces. That’s kind of fun for me.”
Zettmar included several fiber pieces as well as acrylic paintings. One of Zettmar’s most striking acrylic paintings is La Vie en Rose, a scene depicting a path winding through woods that are tinted pink, red, and purple.
Overall, the show had an excellent flow, and the artists’ pieces perfectly juxtaposed and complemented one another.
The artists have listed each piece for sale, and they can be viewed during the Center’s business hours throughout December. The Center is open Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday evenings during events. The Courthouse Center for the Arts is located at 3481 Kingstown Road in West Kingston.
