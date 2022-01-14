SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The jam band scene in New England is a pretty cohesive one. A lot of different acts abide by a multi-dimensional approach to music and while they don’t sound the same, a lot of these bands fit well together on a bill. Being based in the Massachusetts city of Worcester, Groovin’ Confusion belongs to this group due to their psychedelic mix of funk and blues. They also have a stage presence that’s bound to have the audience engaged. On Saturday night, locals will be able to see what they have to offer at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.
I had a talk with guitarist & vocalist Danny Bermm ahead of the show about his particular approach to music, working at a recording studio, doing electronic music along with the band and plans for the coming months.
Rob Duguay: You have a high energy approach when it comes to performing, especially with the soulful way you sing. What would you say influences that?
Danny Bermm: I’ve always liked [Jimi] Hendrix, I think he was cool from how he was pretty up front with his showmanship on stage and how he played. That’s always been a focal point for me and bringing a certain energy on stage is a big thing for me, it always caught my attention when I was younger. A bunch of musicians I listened to growing up were almost like larger than life characters and that was appealing for me, it always stuck out. Singing wise, I would say Bill Withers and even David Gilmour from Pink Floyd. Especially them because they really make you listen to their words and they take it to another level with their music, which I think is huge.
RD: Outside of Groovin’ Confusion, you’re also a producer, engineer and manager of Unfinished Production Studios. Where is the studio located and how long has it been around?
DB: It’s been around for four years and we’re located over in Norfolk, Massachusetts. That’s where I do a lot of my personal production stuff with electronic music.
RD: When it comes to that dynamic between the musician and the producer, do you find yourself making any adjustments when it comes to either doing electronic stuff as a producer or as a musician on guitar? Are there any dichotomies you discover between those two things?
DB: I try to keep them as separate as possible. I try to keep them as two completely different mindsets, I try not to intertwine them. If that happens I’ll start to overthink it so I want to have each one have its own lane. That’s the way I have to approach it, especially for Groovin’ Confusion. My electronic style is its own thing and it’s very different from what we do as a band so that’s why I try to maintain them as separate projects. I don’t want to get too clogged up with it.
RD: I totally get that. Back in August, Groovin’ Confusion got to perform at TroutStock in Coeymans Hollow, New York which is put on by the Boston band Leon Trout. What was the experience like being part of the festival? You were on a mountain so the views must have been spectacular.
DB: That was a pretty surreal experience, it was very cool and awesome. It was great to be a part of it. Leon Trout’s drummer Roger Dumaine and I are pretty good friends through playing in the local scene so that’s how we got involved. I remember looking at the backdrop before going up there and we had an early set but we all took a deep breath and enjoyed the moment for what it was. I look back at that and it was an incredible feeling but when you’re in the moment you’re not really thinking of that, you just want to make sure you don’t mess up.
RD: There definitely must have been a different perception between being on stage, having a great view of the landscape and making sure you have a quality performance. 2022 just started, so after the upcoming show at Pump House Music Works what are Groovin’ Confusion’s plans for the next few months?
DB: We’re currently in the process of recording, we’re looking to have our first studio album out this year. We have a bunch of gigs happening as well, stuff we haven’t announced yet but follow us on social media to see what’s going on.
