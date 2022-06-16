Providence musician Kris Hansen has been one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the local music scene for over 20 years. Whether it’s with his psychedelic rock band Viking Jesus, his significant other Tara as the duo Man & Wife or by himself with a six-string in his hand, he has a captivating way of taking a room over. His poetic lyrics have a knack for telling stories while his strums keep a steady rhythm. Hansen’s birthday is coming up and while he will be turning an undisclosed age, what’s not a secret is he’s going to be ringing the event in with his wife on Saturday night at Pump House Music Works located on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield. Fellow Providence act Barn Burning and New London indie rockers Fleet will be rounding out the bill.
Hansen and I had a talk ahead of the show about his music, his experience as a sound engineer, his thoughts on Pump House Music Works, his favorite birthday gift ever and working on an album full of ballads.
Rob Duguay: You have somewhat of an interesting relationship with Pump House Music Works in the sense that you’re a sound engineer at the venue. How did you get into doing sound in the first place and what are some of your pet peeves about doing sound for other bands and musicians?
Kris Hansen: I got into doing sound at The Living Room, which used to be in Providence, probably around ‘96. I was going there as a patron and I went there one night with my mom. Randy Hien, who was the owner there, was coming in as we were going out and he thought my mom was pretty and he said that he wanted to talk to us. He said that needed a sound guy and my mom said that I needed a job and seriously that’s how it happened. I trained for three days and ran seven bands a night for two weeks.
What are some of my pet peeves? I don’t know, I don’t really have any to be honest. Some things piss a lot of people off that do the sound job but for me it’s nothing I would gripe about. Whatever band is on stage, I was taught to treat them all accordingly.
RD: Yeah, I get that.
KH: Whether they’re on their way up or their way down, it’s important that they are treated well and with respect. I enjoy it when a band lets me give them some pointers, especially when they’re a young band that’s coming up, I like to give them some help. As far as working at the Pump House, I started filling in there around 2018 because Brendon Bjorness-Murano needed somebody and I needed some work.
RD: From a musician’s perspective, what in your opinion makes Pump House Music Works stand out from other venues in Rhode Island? Do you get a different vibe when you play there versus other places?
KH: It’s really daunting the first time you go up there because everybody’s looking at you. It’s live streamed, they have a real artist taking pictures and if you have any doubt in yourself then the audience will see right through it. It’s fun because it has a listening room and it has a bar room. The people in the bar room have the music piped in, they have the show on a large screen TV and they can also see the stage from that room but there’s this separation. It’s a really cool venue and the sound there is amazing.
RD: I couldn’t agree more about the sound, I also love how the walls are made of stones stacked on top of each other.
KH: The atmosphere is amazing and wait until you see some of the plans they have for the place. They’re going to really open up the section that burnt down and make room for more patrons.
RD: Nice, that’s great. Since the upcoming show there on Saturday is around your actual birthday, what’s your favorite birthday gift you’ve ever gotten?
KH: My grandfather bought me an Alvarez Yairi acoustic guitar when I was 15. It didn’t plug in, it was a regular acoustic and I learned on that. I wrote a hell of a lot of songs on it so that would be pretty special to me.
RD: You’ve been a longtime advocate for the legalization of cannabis and it finally happened in Rhode Island recently.
KH: I was in disbelief, man.
RD: I can imagine. What are your thoughts on this coming to pass? Are you skeptical at all or are you welcoming it with open arms?
KH: I’m a little torn. I have teenagers at home and I have a medical card, they’re wise to it and they understand that it does a lot of good for people. Also, your brain doesn’t fully develop until your mid-20s so I’m afraid that it’ll just make it easier for kids to get high and mess up. From my point of view, I think it’s great too because there will be more of a variety of medicines and there will be less poison. I’ve heard of people getting fentanyl sprinkled on their pot.
RD: I’ve read about that too.
KH: It’ll be cleaner and a lot of people don’t have a good black market guy with a medical card so it’ll definitely open the door for a lot of people to get the medicine that they need.
RD: When you go to a dispensary it’s not contaminated or laced with anything so I think it’s better in that sense.
KH: That’s true.
RD: After the show coming up this weekend, what are your musical plans for the next few months?
KH: Viking Jesus just put out the vinyl edition of our latest album Before The Mutation and unfortunately our drummer Nick Iddon passed away since that happened. We still have to promote this record so we are currently trying to build up our band again but we’re definitely taking a breather. Tara and I are going to be playing a lot more shows and we’re going to be releasing new singles probably for the rest of the year to cross promote with the vinyl. I also have an album of ballads coming out this year, they’re all my guilty pleasures. The songs that I thought were too weak to put out, love is funny and if you have a whole bunch of love songs then you might as well unload them and that’s what I’m doing, I guess.
