The third full-length release from a band is often the pinnacle of their sound. They’ve worked out the kinks in their songwriting while harnessing a sound that’s unabashedly their own. The third release can also mark a time of change as well, which is what’s been going on with Wax On and their new album, Sprezzatura, that they self-released on Sept. 8. The quintet of trumpeter Jordan Collard, drummer Mike Colucci, bassist Nick Capezzuto and co-guitarists & co-vocalists Luke Pelletier and Dan Cady moved their base of operations from Narragansett to Lowell, Mass., a couple years ago. They’ve also evolved their music from being a weird take on ska-punk to a fearless brand of experimental progressive alt-rock that jostles against various artistic limits.
A ton of emotions roar through the album, which came from what Pelletier was going through leading up to the recording of it. The whole band wanted to put their absolute best effort into each track, but that kind of self-instilled pressure can be unhealthy at times.
“Making this album was incredibly difficult for everyone involved,” Pelletier says of Sprezzatura. “Each of us wanted to deliver the best quality product we could possibly create, no doubt. The real challenge for us was maintaining a team mentality to serve the music in the process. Generally I use songwriting as a way of purging myself of emotions, memories, and feelings. I put those little pieces of me in musical jars and keep them on a shelf, so that I can grow without ever really losing them.”
“Sprezzatura was in fact one very big jar that took root in a swathe of different stresses I was undergoing,” he adds. “Things like obsessive compulsive disorders, drug withdrawals, ego issues, a toxic living situation, nightmares and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Heavy subjects aside, the actual making of the record was sick. We recorded drums to tape at UMass-Lowell with Max Reifsteck, with most of the overdubs being recorded at our spot we like to call “The Glitterbox” and in our project studios. We then processed it all under Marco Reeves’ masterful direction. We recorded a wildly clean record and were closely involved with talented and insightful engineers for an affordable price.”
Various distortions in structure and rhythm can be off-putting to musicians who are used to a distinct type of sound affiliated with their band in the past, without looking in a forward direction. In the beginning of making the album, Colucci had a bit of trouble with this from behind the drum kit. As time went on, he bought into what Wax On aimed to accomplish with his skills assisting in the endeavor.
“It was a journey, I’ll tell you that much,” Colucci says about his role in the recording process. “Personally, I didn’t get it at first. I was like, ‘Wait, this isn’t anything like [our last album] Homework!’ I just didn’t like the tempo changes while trying to figure out what the hell did ‘shaolin monk park’ meant. However, as the music came together and the songs made more sense to me, I was finally able to see the bigger picture. Instead of focusing on the tiny nuances, I stepped back and saw the broad strokes. Sprezzatura is simply an album with songs to listen to, it’s a movement of music meant to be experienced, felt and lived.”
With an R&B vibe at the start, “Tucson” has a sultry and romantic style adorned with harmony. The guitars highlight the track while driving the progressive and math rock tones straight to the senses. “Wolfsheets” brings that punk side of Wax On back to life and the abundance of riffs ooze shredding to the utmost degree. There are numerous psychedelic breakdowns within the song that ease the intensity, in turn creating an intriguing dynamic. A sonic escapade happens during “Lacerating The Frenula” with electricity and vigor having a huge presence from start to finish.
Wax On’s new release could very well be one of the most unique albums to come out of New England during this wild and crazy year. To dive in and immerse your ears into Sprezzatura, stream and purchase it via the band’s Bandcamp page at waxon.bandcamp.com.
