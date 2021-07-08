When Westerly native Nicolas King was four years old, he embarked on a career that would take him all over Broadway, alongside accomplished artists like Tom Selleck and Carol Burnett, and all over the country as the opening act for the legendary Liza Minnelli. But there was one place his path didn’t lead: his home state.
It wasn’t for lack of trying.
“I got my first Broadway show when I was eight and all of my eggs were in the New York basket,” King said in an interview last week. “I came back to Rhode Island after one of my shows had closed and I was trying to get a local job in a local theater and I couldn’t get hired to save my life.”
King’s lack of success in his backyard may have been a blessing in disguise as the veteran performer will make his long-awaited debut in the Ocean State this weekend with his brand new show “Hindsight’s 2020,” a collection of jazz, pop and Broadway songs that will kick off Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m.
The shows, which are billed as an “optimistic set highlighting lessons learned, new perspectives gained, and the music that got us through” the coronavirus pandemic, will be the first productions at the iconic Matunuck theater in nearly two full years.
“I’m so excited because I just am such a fan of that company,” King said. “Their productions are just top notch, terrific quality. They have the best talent and I’m thrilled I get the chance to be on that stage.”
King isn’t the only one looking forward to this weekend. Theatre By The Sea owner Bill Hanney has been counting down the days to the show’s launch.
“We were wondering when the break was going to be over because we never knew,” Hanney said of months of pandemic-related restrictions on live entertainment. “It was always ‘in a couple months,’ ‘in a couple months,’ you know? That made it impossible to plan anything.”
Hanney, who handles the company’s Broadway productions, originally targeted August for the theater’s return to business, booking an encore presentation of the beloved ‘Mamma Mia!’ for three weeks at the end of summer but, when case numbers came down, vaccine rates went up and restrictions eased earlier than planned, he couldn’t wait to pivot.
Enter TBTS employees Tom Senter, Thom Warren and Karen Gail Kessler, who Hanney credits with researching which acts were available and might sell well since the theater doesn’t typically feature these types of shows outside of a couple of one-off concerts every few years.
Within weeks, the theater had a full slate of shows set for Friday and Saturday evenings in July. It was only fitting then that, once again, King would be the opening act and it’s only appropriate considering his show came about in much the same way.
After spending the first few months of the pandemic enjoying rare time off – King has been performing in one way, shape or form for nearly two and a half decades since his childhood start – the accomplished crooner got sick of being stuck at home.
“I wanted to get out and do stuff,” he said. “I wanted to see people. I wanted to meet people. I wanted to work. I wanted to feel useful. I was sick of collecting unemployment. I wanted to get out there and pound the pavement and we couldn’t.”
By March of this year, King said he was “creatively stagnant” and it took a phone call from Marilynn Wick of The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton, Florida — asking him to perform for three nights — to inspire him to break out of the doldrums of the pandemic.
“I thought ‘God, what am I going to sing about?’,” he recalled. “I figured well, I’m not creatively inspired right now but … I’m going to call it ‘Hindsight’s 2020’ because it’s the one year anniversary of lockdown and we’re going to explore the road that we’ve all been on because that’s something that every human being right now has in common.”
King has a lengthy career to draw inspiration from.
Before the age of 12, he was featured in three Broadway productions and he has appeared in dozens of national TV commercials and well known TV talk shows including “The View,” “The Today Show,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” “Liza & David,” and “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.
His resume features performances with acts that are sure the pique the interest of hardcore and casual theater fans, including Tony Danza, Andrea McArdle, Jack Jones, Lainie Kazan, Donna McKechnie, Faith Prince, Billy Paul, Jennifer Holliday, Debby Boone and Linda Lavin.
In addition to his lengthy resume and awards — including a recent 2021 one from BroadwayWorld for ‘Best Swing Act’— he also proudly boasts of the venues he’s been lucky enough to perform in, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, 54 Below, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and aboard Silversea and Crystal Cruises.
If there’s anyone who can speak to the sudden impact the coronavirus had on everyday life, it’s King.
“It was very challenging,” he said. “When you’ve done something your entire life and then you’re all of a sudden told you can’t told it and you’re called nonessential, it kind of messes with you. You sort of have an identity struggle and go ‘Well, if I’m not a performer and I’m not an actor and I’m not a singer, then what am I and what do I do?’”
King insists his show isn’t a “pity party” and his goal isn’t to dwell in the negativity of the year that was.
If anything, it’s the opposite.
“2020 happened without any of our permission,” he said. “It turned all of our lives upside down and we had to roll with the punches and that’s what this show is. It’s a celebration of the changes that we all had to make and how we dealt with it. Hopefully some of the songs will resonate with people [and they’ll] say ‘You know what? I felt that. I went through that emotion. I know what that felt like.’ It ranges from euphoria to laziness to depression to everything in between so it’s a very full, full show.”
But how does King know his audiences will even want to go back and think about a pandemic many hope to forget about?
He doesn’t but he’s confident they’ll enjoy the journey.
“I don’t think that any negativity needs to be dwelled upon. That’s what therapy is for,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always felt that the art should take you away from reality and make you walk away feeling stronger and better about yourself. I try to keep my show positive. It’s a very uplifting, very positive experience.”
If nothing else, King is set for a positive experience of his own as he finally gets to perform at a venue he’s loved all his life.
“I am so excited I can’t even begin to tell you,” he said. “I’ve been such a fan of that establishment for as long as I can remember and I’ve always wanted to play there and for one reason or another, I’ve never been able to get on that stage so I’ve been waiting for this forever.”
Hanney feels the same and is confident this weekend will be like “riding a bike” for the theater.
“I haven’t been on that stage doing a curtain speech since August of 2019,” he said. “But I think it’ll be more exciting than the first time because living through this theater for the last 13 years, I obviously know and love it. I am very excited to get back and see that theater lit up with people inside it.”
Nicolas King’s “Hindsight’s 2020” takes place Friday and Saturday evening at Theatre By The Sea, located at 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield. Tickets range from $30-$50 and can be purchased online at theatrebythesea.com.
