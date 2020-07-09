We’ve just entered “Phase Three” of reopening Rhode Island, which means that more establishments can reopen as well. Due to the social distancing guidelines, this also means that certain places such as music venues have to operate in unconventional ways. It’s a time to make do with what you have and fortunately Pump House Music Works in Wakefield has a grassy lawn right in front of the building. On that lawn they have a stage, sound system and appropriate seating to put on outdoor shows in the summer sun. This Saturday on July 11, an event titled “Jazz On The Green” will be taking place starting at 2:30pm with the Bobby Keyes Trio, the Dan Moretti Quintet and the Blue Clue Quartet performing.
Kicking off the show will be up and coming South Kingstown jazz-rock act Smug Honey. I recently had a talk with lead singer and guitarist George Richter, multi-instrumentalists Kyle Takata & Luca Simeone and drummer Sam McCarthy about getting back into performing live, releasing their debut record last month, main influences and what the rest of the summer has in store.
Rob Duguay: With the upcoming show being an unconventional one due to it being outside in the front lawn, what are your feelings going into it?
George Richter: We feel as if everyone needs to be safe and take precautions in a time like this, but we will bring the same energy and emotion that we usually bring to each of our shows to this one as well. As a group this place means a lot to us, it’s where we started playing live music. We’re really excited to help raise money for the Pump House and we’re feeling grateful for the opportunity. These feelings definitely overpower any worries regarding the unusual set up.
RD: How did each of you spend the COVID-19 pandemic indoors? Did you practice remotely or did you mostly keep to yourselves?
Sam McCarthy: It took a long time to find a rhythm, since this was such an unusual experience. Not sure if we ever really did (laughs), but a steady amount of group video calls helped us stay motivated throughout. We also were checking in on each other and sharing new ideas. We all practiced our own individual instruments and worked on some personal projects outside of the bans. We all feel confident that this down time we have will make the group tighter in the long run.
RD: Back on May 15, you guys released your debut EP titled Bonds. What’s the artistic vision behind the album and what was the experience like making it?
GR: As a group we have always been able to come up with jam oriented ideas for songs, while also struggling with refining our ideas into flowing pieces of music. Much of what we do on stage is improvised and many of our material that we play at shows share this unfinished quality. Two years into doing this thing, we are still really developing our sound. With Bonds, the four of us picked six of our favorite ideas and developed them into full length songs. “Backroads” was recorded over the summer of 2019 at Kyle’s home studio and “Salty” was recorded in February of 2020 at Luca’s home studio.
In March of 2020 we spent the day at Ghost Hit Recording in Springfield, MA and recorded the four remaining songs on the EP. When listened to all the way through, the project begins with an experimental take on jazz-rock fusion and transitions into more of a straight ahead alternative pop rock style by the end. As a group we feel very satisfied with the project and are thankful that we were able to record these songs before the pandemic restrictions set in.
RD: What do you consider to be the main influence behind this mix of jazz and progressive rock the band has going on?
Kyle Takata: Growing up, the immediate and repetitive nature of rock & roll helped to quickly turn us on to the potential it has for propelling music forward with unbridled energy and color. We try to find that in all of our work. In the past few years, we’ve come to appreciate the room there is for creativity and innovation in both of these genres. The combination of both harmonies derived from jazz and rhythms coming from rock music blend really well, if given time to explore the possibilities. As a band, we’d definitely cite contemporary artists such as Tom Misch, Sara Bareilles, Yussef Dayes, Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy, Erykah Badu and Vulfpeck among many others for frontrunning this idea of combining genres. They certainly have had a strong creative influence on us.
RD: That’s quite the list of musicians and bands to be inspired by. Do you guys have any plans for the next few months?
Luca Simeone: We hope to get more shows as Rhode Island continues to open up. If that is not a possibility then we will definitely be rehearsing with each other over the next few months. We also have a few new recording projects in the works that hopefully will be out soon. As for next year, Sam will be attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, and George will be studying at CCRI. Kyle will be finishing his senior year at North Kingstown High School and I will be taking a gap year, traveling and working.
“Jazz On The Green” @ Pump House Music Works July 11th. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, RI. 2:30pm, $15 General Admission, $60 Picnic Table Reservation. Food provided by A Mano Pizza & Gelato Truck.
