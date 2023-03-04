Consisting of Oliver Wood on guitar and vocals, his brother Chris on upright bass and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, the Wood Brothers have surely become one of the top Americana acts on the planet since the brothers started the band in New York City during the mid-2000s. The talented band has grown from being the special guest opener on a bill to being the headliner folks want to see. They’ve exhibited this growth in prolific fashion with their ninth studio album “Heart Is The Hero,” which will be released on April 13. As part of a run of shows leading up to the album’s release, The Wood Brothers will be performing at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly this Monday evening with Michaela Anne, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, opening the show at 8 p.m.
We spoke this week about their desire not to fit into any particular genre, their old school approach to their new music and why they love playing in New England.
Rob Duguay: The Wood Brothers have a funky and groovy blend of jazz, folk, gospel and blues within their music. Do you consider this to be a product of your brother’s jazz bass approach meeting your bluesy way of playing guitar and singing or is it the product of something else?
Oliver Wood: I think all those different things you mentioned are a product of our musical backgrounds. I’d include Jano too, he’s got a lot of a jazz and rock background in his playing and he came up playing drums and keyboards. My brother definitely went deep into jazz and I went into it a little bit but also more blues kind of stuff along with gospel and country. I really think our goal, if not subconsciously, is to defy the genres a little bit and not be easy to label. Not to be tricky or anything, but it’s just our taste and we’re trying to find a new recipe with all those ingredients.
I think that’s the best way to put it. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel but we’re also trying to do something that perhaps somebody or even us hasn’t thought of yet.
RD: You’re putting your own spin on it.
OW: Yeah, exactly.
RD: When it comes to how The Wood Brothers operate, are there any similarities or differences between that and how your previous band King Johnson operated in terms of songwriting or even in a management sense?
OW: Yeah, very similar in terms of both the creative process and the creative ethos, which is rearranging some classic stuff, putting our own personalities into it and letting that happen. Rather than looking to make something more country or jazz, we look to make something that we haven’t quite done before.
RD: What was the experience like making “Heart Is The Hero”? Was it done during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic or were you, Chris and Jano able to get into a studio when things started opening back up?
OW: It was very much all of us in the studio closer to the end of 2021. To be more accurate, I’d say it was the fall of that year that we recorded and finished the album. We definitely did it post-lockdown, we did it very much together while live in the studio.
RD: Is there anything you guys did differently while making this album that you didn’t do with previous records? I know you did it with analog equipment but I also know you’ve done that with other albums, but is there anything that stands out to you with the process of making “Heart Is The Hero”?
OW: The thing that’s a little different about the analog this time around is that it was less for the sound and more for the process. Not only did we do analog, but we did only sixteen tracks which isn’t much by today’s standards. It meant that we really had to perform this stuff in a simple and a somewhat old school way without having the luxury of infinite tracks that you get with digital or even 24 tracks like you usually get with analog. The idea of not having a screen to look at and having these limitations really forced us to keep things simple and being very present while recording. We didn’t have a lot of choices, we just had to go for it.
RD: Do you think that limitation of the 16 tracks played to your benefit at the end of the recording process?
OW: Absolutely. It made it a lot more fun, I think it made us enjoy the process a lot more and we certainly enjoyed the way it turned out. ‘
RD: Awesome. You guys have this show happening at the United Theatre on March 6, so being from Boulder, Colorado, what are your thoughts when you get to perform in the New England region? Is there anything that stands out when it comes to playing in front of the crowds in this part of the country or does it all blend together to become the same?
OW: I don’t think it’s all the same. Each of the regions have a different vibe and I’ve always loved playing in New England. I feel that people are pretty ravenous about the music, you get some real hardcore fans and I feel that people really appreciate it. I also like the fact that there’s so many great places to play that are relatively close together so it’s fun as opposed to going out West where things are really spread out. It feels like each city is sort of its own territory where in New England it’s this cozy little region where you can play for the same types of people, it just feels good up there for sure
RD: All the major cities in New England are within a four hour radius of each other so I totally get what you mean. When “Heart Is The Hero” is officially released, what can fans expect from the album when they plug in and give it a listen?
OW: It’s the same three of us playing a lot of the same instruments, but I feel like in some ways it sort of harks back to our early albums and in other ways it breaks some different ground. It’s a blend of classic Wood Brothers and the evolution of our sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.