The art of DJ’ng has a lot of styles within it. There are purists who show up to a gig with cases full of vinyl and a classic turntable to spin tunes that cater to folks who enjoy old school soul, funk and R&B. Then there’s the hip hop types who scratch and cut records while an MC spits rhymes over the custom made beats. Since the late 2000s, one major trend in DJ’ng has delved into the electronic realm while making people dance like there’s no tomorrow. Originally from the western New York city of Syracuse, Narragansett resident Dan Rourke has been immersing himself into the latter under the name Sex On Decks.
We recently had a talk about how he got into the craft, remixes versus standard recording, livestreaming as a DJ and his plans for the rest of this wild and crazy 2020.
Rob Duguay: Being from Syracuse, how did you end up in Narragansett?
Dan Rourke: I grew up in Syracuse but when my father was offered a job out in Rhode Island that he could not pass up, we had to make the move. That was a few weeks after the Twin Towers went down on 9/11, a memory I’ll never forget. My parents had their dream house on Aquidneck Island built up, and we lived there until my sister and I eventually moved out. My parents moved back to Syracuse to live nearby our extended family, while my sister and I found our homes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
RD: That definitely must have been a unique time to leave New York right after 9/11.
DR: Yeah, it was.
RD: What inspired you to become a DJ and get into electronic dance music?
DR: It all started back in 2008 when I was able to visit my family out in Sydney, Australia. It was the trip of a lifetime, I was 18 and able to partake in nightlife activities out there that I wouldn’t have been exposed to in the States. I was going out to see DJs and even got to go to the Sydney Festival, which had tons of stages set up all over the downtown area, and was free. My cousin Peter out there had some DJ gear back at the house and one evening we were messing around and he let me learn a bit by myself. I had an instant connection to it, but this was all while I still had dreams and aspirations to be a drummer of a touring band.
During my entire career as a drummer with various groups such as Viral Sound & Dark City Agent, I was learning the art of electronic music production as well as DJ-ing at a professional level. From there I was able to blossom a side project.
RD: That’s awesome how you were able to take that experience and create another facet of your talents from it. You’ve put out a ton of singles and remixes during your career, so do you prepare yourself or approach anything different between the two kinds of recordings?
DR: Most of the music I have been releasing the past year or so has been older tunes that I never thought would be good enough for release, that were accepted by record labels. Some of them, like my EP with Staybad, took a bit more of a sound design approach as I was getting together a release, rather than just one song. Singles are easiest to release because you don’t have to organize any remixes or pair your music to other selections at the discretion of the record labels. Releasing music in the present is tough but I’m trying to put out as much as possible as gigging has come to a screeching halt.
RD: Speaking of gigs, over the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, you got to take part in a couple virtual events. These include Jamcast I that took place on March 28 Mix Sessions Volume 4 that happened on April 9 courtesy of Sofa King Chill Out. How would you describe the livestream experience from a DJ perspective?
DR: I was able to partake in a bit of the virtual production world, however I did not do it live as I was moving so it was pre-recorded. Instead of an hour of just watching me DJ, I paired it with original visuals by my good friend and local VJ, Joe Winograd. It was fun for sure to partake but is not the same connection as DJ-ing in front of a crowd and controlling a dance floor. DJs are doing all they can right now to stay relevant with live streams and I wanted to be a part of that. A few of the events were canceled unfortunately but the ones I did were fun to do.
I’m hoping I got some people to dance while at home during lockdown. I actually haven’t done any live streaming of me DJ-ing yet during the pandemic because I’ve been moving and preparing for my daughter’s arrival this fall, but keep your eyes peeled as I may in the future.
RD: OK, congrats on becoming a father.
DR: Thanks.
RD: No problem. What are your plans for the rest of the year?
DR: My plans for the rest of this year are continuing to release music with great record labels across the globe while hoping we can get our industry back sometime soon safely. I won’t be playing any gigs or touring until things are safe and much different than they are now. It’s been a wild ride during the pandemic, I’m just trying to stay sane and also keep the releases flowing. I’ve been lucky to release with record labels such as Staybad, Oh So Coy Recordings, Late Night Jackin’, Dynamic Music Sessions, Fresh Farm Music and more with a few more releases slated for the rest of 2020.
