Guitarist Garrett Gleason and drummer Cody Silander have two different musical backgrounds that are intertwining with each other. Gleason is a Massachusetts native who cut his teeth shredding in various clubs around Washington, D.C. while Silander is based in West Kingston, a graduate from the University Of Rhode Island and one of the most talented musicians behind the kit in all of Rhode Island. These two talented artists have been collaborating in experimental and improvised fashion lately and they’ve been showcasing what they’ve been up to with a few shows around the Northeast. One of these shows is happening at Pump House Music Works in 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield tonight. Joining them on stage will be Silander’s primary band Luciform Quartet, blues-rock badasses Dred Buffalo and instrumental math rock duo People Eating Plastic.
I had a talk with both Gleason and Silander ahead of the gig about how they got together, Gleason being part of a major musical, what makes this collaborative project stand out and upcoming plans to record new music.
Rob Duguay: What do the both of you consider to be the catalyst for wanting to perform as a duo together in this unique project?
Garrett Gleason: I have a love for improvising with drummers that excite me and I have this process of making records where we get together, improvise a long bit of material and then take the tracks to make songs with them, then we perform those songs out together. I met Cody when I was doing a tour with Niko Wood who is a drummer I did that exact process with. Through meeting Cody, I finally discovered someone near enough to where I live — which is just outside Boston — and I can do this kind of thing with them. That’s what drew me to Cody, he can groove hard, listen to people with his experimental, on time approach so it made perfect sense to do this with him.
Cody Silander: Also, Niko is the greatest drummer of all time. He absolutely rules.
RD: Garrett, is it true that you played guitar for the SpongeBob Musical on Broadway or some iteration of it?
GG: Yeah.
RD: How’d the hell did you get that gig? That’s crazy.
GG: It’s actually the reason why I’m in the area that I’m in now, essentially. I was living in D.C. for a number of years just gigging locally and doing weekend warrior tours for artists and stuff like that. It was a grind that I loved but I got family that’s in Broadway and my brother is in the musical “Wicked.” Playbill’s website has a jobs backpage and my brother’s wife told me that I should audition for a listing on it. I have a theater reel and some other stuff I’ve done for local theater productions that I’d submit for whatever job that would come up and right next to it was an advertisement for a job posting for the SpongeBob Musical and I submitted it. Later that day they got back to me and I went into the audition process where they chose me.
I played acoustic and electric lap steel and mandolin while another musician played electric and acoustic banjo and ukulele. We were the string family for the tour and it was supposed to go on for 11 and a half months all around the United States and Canada, but it was cut eight months in due to COVID.
RD: It sucks that it ended like that, but it’s crazy that you had that gig.
GG: Yeah, it started in Chicago and then it went on Broadway. They had to shut it down initially due to complications with the theater building itself and they put it on the road pretty soon afterwards for the national tour.
RD: How would you describe the experience of being part of the soundtrack for a live musical that’s happening on stage in real time? Do you have the material written for you when you’re playing?
GG: It’s a book of music, like most musicals there’s a composer who writes the music and it’s a stage show with a ton of music but this musical in particular had many different artists write songs for it. Aerosmith has a tune, John Legend has a tune, the Flaming Lips have a tune and it’s not like a jukebox musical where we chose their songs, they wrote songs for it. I was in the pit beneath the stage or in the front of the stage while the musical was happening and playing SpongeBob tunes that literally John Legend wrote or the Flaming Lips wrote. It was a blast because I’m a person who’s been into proggy, fusion and experimental music but I always love it when I’m given the opportunity to take a pop gig or something that has me focused on tone crafting for much more accessible stuff because it’s a skill I don’t push upon myself. This tour was absolutely about dialing in Panic At The Disco tones, dialing in They Might Be Giants tones and it was wonderful.
RD: It definitely sounds like it. For the both of you, what makes this duo project you’re in together different from anything else you’ve ever done before with music?
CS: With most of the other stuff I’ve done, there’s definitely improv happening but there’s compositions first. With this project, we’re composing from improvisation so it’s kind of like the reverse of my normal process. Garrett’s also crazy talented at guitar and I love it, it’s awesome.
GG: I appreciate that. The upcoming show will be completely improvised, it’s not like reverse engineering the standard process but it’s forcing us to think tank some ideas. During the first show we played together, we just went in and improvised songs into concrete musical moments. We’ve done 30 minute long-form things and I didn’t want to do that, I wanted us to improvise together to see what our vibe is so we can go into the studio after having seen how we gel, what ideas really worked for the room and get really used to our chemistry. Then fire off some tunes in the studio and do what I’ve done with other drummers so essentially it’s not different process wise from what I’ve done in the past except we’re playing out a bunch before the recording happens.
It’s different in that way and also because I think Cody’s skill set is different from other drummers I’ve played with. Niko, who I met while seeing him play, utilizes spastic math rock, plays to loops like a champ and it was cool to do that kind of thing, but Cody is definitely more of like the internalized groove clock and he can put it to fusion and odd time stuff. Playing with him and having textures fit to him is uniquely different from other drummers I’ve played with before because of what he’s got going on.
RD: Cody is definitely a unique drummer in that sense. Garrett, you’ve mentioned a few times about going into the studio to record, so can we expect something from the both of you later this year in terms of an EP or a full-length album?
CS: We’re actually going to be recording next weekend after our show at Pump House Music Works.
GG: Like I said, these shows we’re playing are think tanks for material that we’re going to record together as well as think tanks for us to get our chemistry and our language sorted out to record as fresh as possible and as warm to each other as possible. Everyone who comes to the shows gets the album, I go around at the venues, gather emails and everyone is going to get it when it’s out because anyone who’s in that room is sort of part of the process to make the album. We’re composing this stuff live and the energy in the room sort of informs it so everyone gets it at the end too. We’re going to be getting something out there later this year. I got a couple other records that are coming out in the meantime, one with Niko along with a few other projects I have going on but this is one of them.
