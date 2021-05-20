Slowly but surely, live music is coming back in full force. The numerous announcements of festivals and tours for the late summer and into the fall are sources for optimism. In the meantime, shows are still regulated to socially distanced atmospheres, and the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich is one of the few places putting them on in the area. Tomorrow evening, New York City singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins will take the stage at the wonderful venue. She also has some new tunes in the works, so it’s a must-attend event for any and every fan of hers.
We recently had a talk about her musical background, starting her own label, the music industry as a whole, streaming platforms and looking forward to the upcoming gig.
Rob Duguay: You initially studied percussion at the Manhattan School of Music for a year, and then you left to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter. What would you say inspired this shift in direction?
Sophie B. Hawkins: I never wanted to be a singer and I wasn’t that interested in guitar, but I’ve always been interested in lyrics and songs. That’s really where I started, so before I became a drummer, I always was completely taken by songs and the art of songwriting. I didn’t know it at first; I just loved music so much. Bob Dylan was a huge influence; I simply love his lyrics. Every time a songwriter comes along with this great music, great lyrics and great vibe, I just get lost in what they do.
When I started drumming at 14 years old, I didn’t necessarily know that I was going to become a songwriter. I knew I wanted to be a musician and drums was the only instrument I was passionately in love with, and it was the only one I really related to. I started African drumming and then I eventually gravitated toward the marimba. It was actually my African drum teacher who said that I could be at the Manhattan School Of Music, and I said “No way!” I started so late and I didn’t really read music, but then I practiced so hard for two years and I got in.
I hated the percussion, but I loved the dictation. Learning to use my ears to name chords and chord progressions, it wasn’t conscious but I did have a knack for writing and for harmony. My mother is a writer too, so that helped in terms of the confidence of knowing that I could recognize good writing. All of these things sort of just happened, but I didn’t like the percussion at the Manhattan School Of Music. I thought it was boring and ridiculous.
RD: In the late ‘90s, you started your own independent label, Trumpet Swan Productions, after a dispute with Sony over your third album Timbre. The past decade especially has seen a lot of different artists take hold of their music through starting their own label, publishing firm, or both. What are your thoughts on this particular trend as someone who did it before it started growing?
SBH: I think that artists have always gotten the shortest end of the stick, and not just in music but in most art forms. It takes so much time to create something like a painting or a book or a song. It’s a long road for artists to actually begin to be compensated, and songwriters are the least appreciated of all the creatures in art, because as much work as it takes to create a song, the industry likes to dumb it down to nothing and then they own your publishing and all of these assets. It took a long time for any songwriter to get compensated at all; people would just steal their songs. My thoughts on this trend is that basically we know that we’re not getting compensated, we know we’re working the hardest and we want to be more in control.
Unfortunately, though, I have to say that with the digital rights having been bought out in the ‘90s when Napster was happening, that we’re not going to make money off of our songs for a long, long time. The trend is great — and of course people always want to be in control of their destiny — but it’s not going to be fair because the digital rights are not going to be owned by the artists. We’re never going to have a piece of the pie that we deserve, and I don’t think it’ll happen in my lifetime. It’s an unfortunate thing because I don’t write songs to be famous or make money; I write them because I absolutely have to, and I’m always working to do something new and something that I love. I’m writing a book and I’ve written books before, and I don’t release anything for recognition, but that’s part of the artist’s temperament.
We do everything not for money, but we get totally ripped off and we have to live with it. I don’t mean to sound bitter, but at the end of the day in this business you always seem to lose something you’re owed. And that’s a drag.
RD: Yeah, it is. Especially with streaming services like Spotify paying extremely little.
SBH: Oh yeah, it’s worse than radio — and getting played on the radio was actually good. Spotify gives you a percentage of a percent that’s literally nothing; it’s absurd. I have friends in the finance industry and they think it’s cool that artists have so much independence, but I have to explain to them how stupid they are. They don’t get how little artists make and the only people getting it are the same people who have always gotten rich.
RD: You’re spot on. With COVID-19 shutting down the majority of live music, how have you spent the time while not on the road and not performing? Have you been doing a lot of painting and working on new material?
SBH: The pandemic was actually good for me; it really helped me focus on what I need to focus on for my career and for my family. I spent a lot of time with my children, I started projects with my children and I did paintings with my children.
RD: That’s wicked cool.
SBH: Yeah, and on YouTube I have this little session called “Art Is A Spiritual Practice” where I do paintings with my children and I don’t control it. I’m open to the direction that it goes in, and it’s been quite fascinating, as well as a huge learning experience for me. That’s one project I’ve been doing, and I’ve also been doing these shows from my living room, and when I started them they were so challenging. To be able to play a live show to a computer where I’m the only one and it’s just me and my piano, my djembe, my banjo and my guitar is incredibly difficult, but I did those. That helped me grow as a musician tremendously, and then I worked on my social media because I have a real lack of it; I’m really behind the 8-ball on that.
I’m very savvy technically because I can make my own records on Pro Tools, but I can’t stand being on the phone in any fashion. I’d be away from my phone for weeks if I was able to. I had to get into posting and sharing content, which was good for me to do. COVID-19 exposed my weak points and I worked on them, which I think is always good.
RD: That is good. What are your thoughts on playing these limited capacity shows? Do you feel awkward with folks sitting apart from each other rather than having a legit audience in front of you?
SBH: Again, it’s such a great experience. My daughter plays the violin and there’s this great thing we have to do at the beginning of every lesson. She bows and she says “I’m ready to learn,” and then the teacher bows and says “I’m ready to teach you.” It’s very much like my experience with art, which is why I call it a spiritual practice. There may be 30 people in the audience who are 6 feet apart or more, but on the other hand, this is such a great opportunity to reach into myself for more ability to have confidence.
When the place isn’t full you have to really be confident, because the people there still want a good show and you still owe them as good of a show as if there were 100,000 people. They know that’s true, and I know that’s true. The expectations for me, for myself are the same regardless of the situation. I’m still going to practice a lot and I’m still gonna go in with a desire to put on the best show possible. If I don’t have people roaring with applause and making me out to be more important than I actually am, it’s good for me.
RD: It’s been nearly a decade since you put out your last album, The Crossing, back in 2012. So can we expect a new album from you soon?
SBH: When I put out The Crossing, it was so difficult. I tried getting an indie label interested, but the timing wasn’t right. That was so much work and it took so much money, so what I learned was there will never be enough time or resources for myself to put out another album in the same way. What I’ve been doing is that I have many albums worth of material and some are recorded beautifully. I do play some of these new songs live and I always want to put something out, but I can’t do it without support, because the industry is even harder now than it was 10 years ago. Just because there’s Spotify, it does not make it easier.
You get paid less, you do more work, you put more into it and you get less out of it. A lot of it is about timing because these songs have to find their place. It has less to do with me than it does with the world, so I have to trust timing. I don’t know when a new album is going to be out, but I do know that I can’t put it out myself. I do know that if I have to do a crowdfunding thing I’m going to need so much support from my fans and I have to really see if that’s out there. I don’t really know if it is — and COVID-19 really wore people down — so what I’m doing is putting as much stuff up for free as I possibly can and doing as many covers as I possibly can.
Some of the songs I’ve written that haven’t been released yet, I think are masterpieces and I don’t want to just throw them out. People will hear them for a second and then they’ll fade away. I hope people can be patient and understand that. I do plan on playing a few of these new songs at the show at the Odeum, so if people like them then they might be on a record sooner rather than later.
