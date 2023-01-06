It's a new year in Southern Rhode Island but you'll have to forgive us if it doesn't quite feel like a typical January as temperatures continue to hover in the 40-50 degree range and the area has only seen a dusting or two of snowfall this season so far. For many local residents, the lack of snowfall is a blessing and means less time spent shoveling and far less danger driving to and from work. For others, it means winter doesn't quite feel like winter yet as sledding down large hills, snow days and snowball fights are some of the most fun activities for families this time of year. How do you feel? Are you disappointed with the lack of snow so far this winter? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

