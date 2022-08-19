SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Poet William Carlos Williams may have captured the feel of Theatre By The Sea’s last summer musical “Kinky Boots” without ever realizing it.
“In summer, the song sings itself,” he once wrote and Bill Hanney is hoping that this grand finale for his summer of musicals brings melodious contentment that hits the high note for the theater’s operating season and its patrons.
The musical, based on the 2005 British film “Kinky Boots,” tells the story of Charlie Price and a drag queen, Lola, who team up to save a shoe business and features songs by Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper.
The play is the final production for the 2022 season for this 89-year-old barn theater, which featured “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Footloose” and most recently “Cinderella” on its stage in a medley of uplifting musicals at the core of Hanney’s strategy for keeping the theater alive.
“It’s hard to believe we are opening the final production of our 2022 season,” Hanney said this week. “And what better way to close out our first full season back after the shutdown, than with an uplifting, positive musical that’s fresh, funny, and a great night at the theatre?”
Hanney noted that the musical is “a bit cheeky, the show has a huge heart and delivers the universal message about how opening your heart and mind can change your life and the life of those around you.”
British Origins
“Kinky Boots” is based on the 2005 British film by the same name, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth. It was inspired mostly by true events.
Steve Pateman attempted to save his family-owned shoe factory (W.J. Brooks Ltd. in Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, England). Pateman joined the family firm in 1979 and in 1993 took over as managing director of the business. To help boost deflating factory sales, Steve designed and manufactured a line of “kinky boots,” that was sold under the name Divine Footwear.
In the musical, Charlie Price fills Pateman’s role and he and Lola comes to his aid in ways never imagined after he was knocked out attempting to help her while she was being accosted.
Recuperating from his ordeal in Lola’s dressing room, an uncomfortable Charlie notices the performers’ high-heeled boots are not designed to hold a man’s weight. Lola explains that expensive and unreliable footwear is an essential part of any drag act.
This gives Charlie an idea and he invites Lola to come to the factory to help him design a women’s boot that can be comfortable for a man. There are many twists and turns in his attempts to save the factory, get employee support, experience love and connections to people, and do something daring at the end.
Luke Hamilton will portray Charlie Price and says audience members won’t struggle to understand Price’s point of view.
“I think there’s so much in Charlie that we all can relate to,” he said. “I personally know all too well the feeling of familial pressure to do what is expected versus what you really want.”
Hamilton started working professionally in 2013 while still in college, but graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor’s of fine arts and has been in and out of New York performing for almost eight years.
His credits include understudying Rob McClure on the national tour of ”Something Rotten,” playing Tony Manero in ”Saturday Night Fever“ at Ogunquit Playhouse, and playing the role of Bob Gaudio in ”Jersey Boys“ at North Shore Music Theatre.
“Charlie has always been one at the top of my dream roles list,” he said. “It’s just fun, upbeat music to get to sing every night and such juicy scenes to bite into.”
Julian Malone portrays Lola/Simon, a role Malone describes as “a larger than life drag queen who is also a man passionate about everyone finding their true identities and being proud of that.”
“Being a queer, black, non-binary person growing up in Houston, Texas, (it) was not the most free environment to express myself in the way I wanted to,” Malone said. “As I continue to mature and grow into the person I am today, I had to learn how to forgive and love the people around me who wanted me to hide the flamboyant parts of myself, even when it hurt me to hide. I had to learn that they were afraid of how the world would receive me, but I also had to learn that living a life bold and unashamed is to fully live life.”
Malone noted that playing both Lola, this flamboyant drag queen who cares about glitter and champagne, and then flipping that and playing Simon, who is subdued and more vulnerable, “is something I am used to playing in real life and something that I am honored to share with audiences.”
Malone has been in theater professionally for about seven years and has a degree in musical theatre from Belmont University as well as training from The Humphrey’s School for Musical Theatre, part of Theatre Under The Stars, as a teenager in Houston.
Lola has always been a sought-after role for Malone, who also cited playing Jim Conley in “Parade” at Belmont and recording the vocal demo for Genie in MTI’s ”Aladdin Jr.” as career highlights.
“I’ve loved theatre and performing from a very young age, and once I found out that people got paid to play dress-up and make-believe, I knew I would never want to do anything else,” Malone said.
The Director’s View
Kevin P. Hill, the producing artistic director for Theatre By The Sea, is the director of “Kinky Boots.”
“My approach is simple. I want to tell this story with my heart. I want the audience to leave the theater treating all people with kindness and respect,” he said. “This story is about accepting people for who they are and not judging someone just on their appearance. ‘Kinky Boots’ is a gorgeous story of acceptance, love, and humanity, and I hope the audience leaves with a full heart.”
Hill pointed out that he is an openly gay man who has dealt with his share of bullying and judgment his whole life. He said he repressed his feelings about this treatment while growing up and “never fully lived my personal truth.”
“I commend the young adults today who can live their truths openly and change the way this world thinks,” he said. “I relate to this story on many levels. I have been associated with the theater for nine years, and I know what Bill and his audiences expect from the productions at TBTS. The audiences here are going to love this musical.”
Hill has directed and choreographed several musicals for Theatre By The Sea including “Hello Dolly!,” ”Mary Poppins,” ”Sister Act,” ”Mamma Mia” and “Young Frankenstein.”
“I love telling stories and watching a piece come to life by taking my own spin on the musical,” he said. “I love directing and choreographing musicals that I am passionate about and have a story that needs to be told. ‘Kinky Boots’ is a story that we need in our lives at this very moment.”
He has also performed in productions including “Hello Dolly!” starring Carol Channing,“A Chorus Line,” “Falsettoland,” “Good News,” “West Side Story” and “Anything Goes.”
Kinky Boots, which opened with the first of two preview shows Wednesday evening, will be presented through September 11, with an official Opening Night set for tonight.
The theater is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Ticket other information can be found by calling the box office at (401) 782-8587 or visiting theatrebythesea.com.
