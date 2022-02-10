PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “An Officer and a Gentleman,” the musical based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film, will be about a third of the way through a national tour when it opens tomorrow at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
But in truth, the production got its start right here in Rhode Island.
The story’s main character, Zack Mayo, is enrolled in the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School, and before writing the book for the show, multiple Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan, who also directs, wanted to “get a sense of how Officer Candidate School works.
“Otherwise, I’d be writing an adaptation of the movie version of Officer Candidate School,” he explained during a telephone interview earlier this month. He made arrangements to visit Naval Station Newport.
“You can’t just show up and say, ‘I’d like to have a look around,’” he observed. But after filling out lots of paperwork and providing the Navy with a “mission statement,” officials invited him to spend a 5-a.m.-to-5-p.m. day with the candidates. That was in July 2019.
The experience included observing candidates during war simulation. “There were boats capsizing; people were jumping off ships. There was lighting and sound effects,” Scanlan said. “It was very theatrical.” He also sat in on classes where he saw that the candidates’ intellectual skills matched their physical ones.
“I was so moved and so inspired by the caliber of these young people,” he said.
The original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart centers not only on Zack Mayo’s Navy experiences, including his run-ins with a demanding drill sergeant, but also his relationship with a local factory worker, Paula Pokrifki, a bit of a misfit in a contingent of local women hoping to marry a Naval officer.
Both experiences take Zack on a journey of self-discovery, which, along with subplots involving other candidates’ stories, gives the tale depth.
The musical is fueled by a score of 1980s music, from the Grammy and Oscar-winning “Up Where We Belong,” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, to Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” Pat Benatar’s “Love Is a Battlefield,” and the melancholic Yes hit “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” among a lengthy hit-parade of songs.
As evocative as the era’s music is, however, parts of the story needed to reflect contemporary times, Scanlan felt.
“All the iconic moments are there,” he explained, including the friction between Zack and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley, to the dramatic, romantic ending.
“But the movie is 40 years old, and so are the depictions of the female characters. Today we want the women to have more agency,” he said. “We also take into account racial issues, and we have a more diverse cast.
“There is astounding diversity” (among the officer candidates), he said, “not just in race and gender but in personalities. He cited a young man from Tennessee who told him that often in plays involving the military, “We all have the same personality, the same values and the same world view, and that’s just not true.”
Scanlan committed to portraying that fact.
Not only is Scanlan’s writing based on actual Naval training, so is Patricia Wilcox’s choreography.
“She used military movement as inspiration, and there was very physical training. It’s the only show I’ve ever done where we had a call-back at a climbing gym.”
His visit to Officer Candidate School, however, was most influential. “It is the anchor of the show,” he said emphatically.
Performances of “An Officer and a Gentleman” take place Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $20-$80 and available at the box office in the theater, online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). For details on COVID vaccination, testing and masking protocols, visit ppacri.org/healthandsafety.
