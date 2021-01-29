After starting their career in a couple bands, sometimes the time comes for a musician to go their own way. This sonic voyage often involves artistic self-discovery while achieving a musical identity they can call their own. Providence’s Viana Newton, who grew up in Coventry, has gone this route by starting a solo project that goes by her first name. It’s rhythmic pop music with electronic tones that’s as modern as it is classic. The song ‘Stone Cold,’ which came out Jan. 11 and is available to stream on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music, is her first chapter in what promises to be an exciting journey.
We recently had a talk about the making of the track, musical influences, incorporating past projects into this current one, being a part of a wolf sanctuary and what she wants to do with her music this year.
Rob Duguay: Where was “Stone Cold” recorded, and did you produce it yourself or did you work with someone on it?
Viana Newton: I worked on it with my friend Greg Almeida; he’s in a project called Secret Gardens. He’s a really awesome guy, and he’s a friend that I’ve known from years of touring together. We started working on music earlier in 2020 – initially remotely because he lives in New York, and he ended up coming down to do an in-person session back in October. We actually recorded it in my house: I have a little studio room, and we treated it as if we were in an actual recording studio for a week. We recorded a bunch of songs and “Stone Cold” is one of them. It was a really cool experience.
RD: There’s definitely a synth pop vibe in the track.
VN: Yeah.
RD: The harmonies you exhibit are excellent, so what would you say influenced this style?
VN: At the time, I was listening to a lot of PVRIS. Bishop Briggs was an influence, and I always listen to a lot of Paramore and stuff like that. A lot of female fronted bands and female artists and the meshing together of those influences with my own personal approach.
RD: Before you started this solo project, you were in the bands Siena & Royal Street. Siena had an alternative rock sound, while Royal Street had a fusion of funk and pop with a rock edge. Have you taken bits and pieces of the experiences from being in both bands and put that toward your own music?
VN: Oh yeah, absolutely. Those two bands are just such a part of me that I don’t think I could have ever moved forward making music without having a little bit of that influence. Some of the songs you’ll hear that I’ll be releasing throughout the year have a little bit of a funky influence to them, and there’s another one that’s a super rock tune. It has pop in it, but you can tell that it has a guitar, and I feel like the experience of being in those two bands definitely jumps off on that song the most. I think right now with making the music that I’m making, it’s been fun to kind of not give myself any kind of structure with it.
I’m not going into it saying that I want to make a song that sounds like this; it’s kind of whatever it ends up being. Inevitably, my history of fronting bands ends up playing a big part, which ends up being really fun, along with other inspirations and other things that I listen to too. That’s definitely come into play with writing the solo stuff.
RD: Outside of music, you’re involved in the wolf sanctuary Wolf Hollow in Ipswich, Massachusetts. How did you find out about the organization and what’s it like working with wolves? What are your responsibilities? Do you have a specific title or do you hang out and feed wolves all day?
VN: I’m actually a volunteer there, and it’s a nonprofit so they only have one paid employee, which is my manager. Everyone else is a volunteer, but it’s a pretty awesome spot. I got involved with it through a friend – she had found out about the place, we went and saw a presentation and right away we were blown away by the message of the organization and what they stand for. The way everything is run and the care of the animals is exceptional. My friend and her husband started volunteering, and I joined a few years later.
As a volunteer, it’s a job that you have to wear a lot of hats for. I know everyone sees me post pictures of wolves on social media and stuff like that, but that’s only a small part of it. There’s a lot of poop scooping, feeding, waters, taking care of enclosures and building things. So it’s a lot of work, but it’s really, really rewarding. I’m an animal lover, I’m a conservationist and I’m a big old hippie as well, so I’m really happy to work there and help spread the word of wolf and wildlife conservation.
RD: It sounds awesome. I’ve written about farm sanctuaries and animal sanctuaries before in my career, but I’ve never heard of one geared toward wolves. When I saw you posting about Wolf Hollow, I was very, very interested. It seems like such a unique thing, and it’s cool that you’re involved with it.
VN: Thanks.
RD: No problem. With “Stone Cold” being out, do you plan on releasing an EP or album to follow this up, or will it be a series of singles?
VN: Moving forward this year, my plan is to release a handful of singles. Every artist at one point is looking to make a record or an EP, and that’s definitely in the future, but right now it’s kind of my newer sound that I’m working on. I want to lay a bit of a foundation with the singles, and it’s really fun doing them because it goes back to making the music that I want to make in the moment and not boxing myself in. It’s really fun to release singles with each single having its own entity and its own vibe. It’s also fun to create visual content around them so that’s the plan for this year – I want to take my time and have a lot of fun with putting out new music and maybe working on my solo debut album toward the end of 2021.
