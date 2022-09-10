SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown’s Hera Gallery latest exhibition represents two female artists’ personal experiences with societal body expectations, Sonja Czekalski, Director and featured artist, said.
Body/Image opens Saturday and will be on display through October 8. The exhibiting artists are Czekalski and Hera Gallery artist member Tracy Weisman. The pair worked in a realm of mixed media, including paintings, collages, quilts and clothing.
Czekalski said the exhibition shows how females of different generations reflect on feminist issues. Her work spans over five years and her collection ponders the concept of actual body image versus ideal body image. She explored the feminine body with themes of female gaze, sexual violence, body dysmorphia and feminine power.
“Across these pieces I look to address the personal within the political, and the individual within the collective narrative,” Czekalski said. “My pieces are very labor intensive; it is important for me to show these works as they show my thoughts and process of working over and over an idea and concept. They show the importance of exploring the question and asking more questions, rather than settling on the so-called answers.”
Weisman’s work reflects on her emotions from her days as a teenager on Narragansett beach to her present thoughts and worries about becoming a grandmother.
“Tracy’s works ‘originate from emotions and memories that are strong enough to feel in her body. Keeping things bottled up inside is mentally toxic... [so she] releases that energy into the physical world via powerful visual metaphors,’” Czekalski said when talking about Weisman’s work.
Both artists were originally scheduled to have solo exhibitions in fall 2020. When they were discussing how to divide the space between the two, it was discovered they both came up with the same title Body Image, leading to the collaboration.
“We were both eager to work with one another as our works speak largely about similar concepts and work within the world of fiber arts,” Czekalski said.
To celebrate the exhibit’s opening, Hera Gallery will host an artist talk featuring both Czekalski Weisman Saturday at 5 p.m. The event will allow visitors to hear more about the pieces and get a first look at the exhibition. An opening reception will follow with light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
Once the exhibition is open, a virtual rendition of Body/Image will be made available on heragallery.org. Czekalski said this will allow anyone to enjoy the works presented.
“The virtual exhibition gives access to everyone on the internet to see the exhibition who may not be able to make it in person,” she said.
Czekalski said she hopes viewers of the exhibit, both in-person and virtually, will appreciate Body/Image’s exploration of contemporary feminist issues concerning the body, social media, and the overturn of Roe V. Wade, as well as personal rawness from herself and Weisman.
“It is both loud and meditative, serious and playful, hard-hitting and inspirational,” Czekalski said.
The public is invited to attend during the exhibition once it opens during Gallery hours, Wed-Fri (1 pm - 5 pm) and Saturday (10 am -4 pm). For more information, visit https://www.heragallery.org/.
