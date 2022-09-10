For the second time in less than a month, a major Rhode Island highway was shut down this week for several hours as heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded roadways. The National Weather Service reported that over a 24 hour span from Monday to Tuesday, nearly 11 inches of rain fell on Cranston, 8.5 inches fell around the Providence area and other parts of the state got six inches or more of rain. The storm shut down traffic in both directions on I-95 in Providence for most of the Monday evening commute, just two weeks after a similar storm caused a near identical scene on I-195. With the recent storms in mind, do you believe Rhode Island bridges and roads are capable of handling the challenges presented by severe weather? Should more be done to address this issue? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

