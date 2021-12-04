NORTH KINGSTOWN — Artists Lori Jeremiah and Scott Simmons’ work couldn’t be more different – Jeremiah paints mostly seascapes and outdoor scenery, while Simmons said his paintings boil down to “Star Wars and rubber duckies.”
But pieces made by both of them, along with a wide variety of work from other artists, will be for sale at the same exhibit: Wickford Art Association’s “Small Works Holiday Show and Sale,” which runs through December 22.
At the annual show, each participating WAA member is given a few feet of wall space to fill with whatever they want to sell, with all of the works priced under $300, Wickford Art Association President John Pitocco said.
Forty-five artists will display their pieces, which range from paintings to photography to mixed media and three-dimensional art. Pitocco said the variety and affordability of the artwork is a reason to check out the show.
“It’s a good chance for the artists to exhibit what they’re doing,” Pitocco said. “And it gives people an opportunity to try to sell some of their art at a really good time of the year.”
Most of the art Jeremiah is featuring pays tribute to her neighborhood and state. She’ll be selling 8” by 10” pastel paintings of places like Black Point, Narragansett Town Beach and the estuary at Narrow River.
“I live pretty close to everything; I’m in the Point Judith area in Narragansett, and I’m right across the street from Black Point,” Jeremiah said. “And it’s one of my favorite places, so that gets into my paintings quite a bit.”
Artist Mary Wojciechowski will be selling similar paintings at WAA’s Small Works show. Hers are floral and landscape scenes made out of alcohol ink, which she said is a fluid medium that can be used to paint on non-porous surfaces and dries quickly to create “unexpected textures as the ink dries.”
This year marks the fourth time Wojciechowski has participated in the Small Works Show, and she said she’s loved being part of each one.
“I love the way it is set up, where each artist has a designated area to design and hang works,” Wojciechowski said.
Though Wojciechowski is a veteran of the Small Works show, Simmons is contributing to it for the first time.
A roughly three-year member of WAA, Simmons said he’ll be selling oil paintings at the show. They would be considered “pop art,” he said, and are mostly paintings of Star Wars characters, sci-fi scenes, and the like.
Simmons, who has been showing and selling his work for 20 years, called the Small Works show a “win-win” for both the creators of the artwork on display and the community shopping for it.
“What’s nice about this show is that if you are starting to dabble in buying artwork, all the paintings are within reason for purchasing. You can whet your appetite with buying artwork this way, and also a lot of the artists themselves are just starting out,” Simmons said. “There are some that are new to painting within the last one to three years, so this is them trying to sell their work on a smaller venue.”
Many of the artists cited holiday shopping as a reason they would encourage the public to check out the exhibit. Among them is artist Denise Boisvert, who has participated in the Small Works show since 2017 and this year will be selling pastel paintings of fruits and vegetables in hand-crafted frames.
“The Small Works Show is an excellent exhibit where people can find beautiful, original pieces of artwork in various mediums that are very reasonably priced,” Boisvert said. “They make nice gifts, as all the artwork is less than 14 inches. It’s a buy and carry show, so there’s no waiting for shipments from mail order venues that may be late.”
For Pitocco, who has sold his photography in the Small Works show in the past, the idea of customers doing their holiday shopping at WAA is part of the exhibit’s appeal.
“It’s kind of fun when something’s a gift. To think on Christmas morning, somebody’s going to be opening up your work,” Pitocco said. “That’s something I really like.”
The Small Works Holiday Show and Sale will be on display during the gallery’s typical hours, and Pitocco said the gallery will extend its hours on Friday, Nov. 26, opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.