SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The ever-resilient Contemporary Theater Company is taking its socially-distanced holiday carolers door-to-door with holiday tunes sure to lift some of this year’s dampened spirits.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
‘Tis the season to be jolly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Don we now our gay apparel
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Toll the ancient Yuletide carol
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
These words rang out in a cappella in 30-degree weather one recent night as some local families gathered – separated by social distance and wearing masks, as did the carolers.
Yet that divide and the chilling cold didn’t seem to change the warm feeling in the small group wanting to mark, in a safe way, the arrival of Christmas and Hanukkah.
“With Thanksgiving on the downlow, that Christmas spirit thing wasn’t happening for me, and this caroling was quite the boost,” said Karen Sorlien, one of a few neighbors who gathered on Pine Hill Road and socially distanced around firepits to hear CTC’s top picks of holiday favorites.
Oh the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
And since we’ve no place to go
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
And snow from the previous day’s small storm remained scattered in small spots as the troupe of five from CTC launched into this famous carol. Some listeners started humming – given a distinctive new sound through masks – as the songs rolled out.
An organizer of the 30-minute musical respite for these pandemic-weary people was Kate Brewster, who lives on Pine Hill Road and runs the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale.
“To me it was a no-brainer, as a win for the theater and the neighborhood to bring some holiday spirit,” she said, though she pointed out the safety rules for attending, which included those for any other outdoor activity.
“We all needed a way to celebrate,” she said. “It’s been a tough year.”
Walking in the darkness, sorrow all around
Looking for some joy, for a hopeful sound
Just when I start to give up, seems there’s nothing there
A little glow appears, shining from nowhere
Chanukah light burns so bright
And that thought is one of the reasons the CTC troupe chose “Chanukah Lights” to spread some cheer, said Tammy Brown, CTC’s associate artistic director.
CTC decided, as a way to give back to the community and fundraise for the theater – which has been mostly shuttered since last March – to offer some limited caroling by its ensemble.
It has already stopped taking requests, but has booked about 20 performances ranging between 15 minutes and an hour. Costs vary from $60 to $200, depending on the time the carolers sing.
“I thought it might be nice to get a group of us from the theater to go around to the neighborhoods and sing,” said Brown, who suggested the idea. She also played the leading role in the theater’s performance of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
Brown said, “People can’t leave homes, some are depressed, looking forward to something different. A lot of people just got smacked in the stomach with what was going on.”
They needed some relief, if just temporarily, from the daily reports of a sickening disease that, like a thief, continues to steal important family and personal treasures.
From “Frozen,” the CTC group of Chris Simpson, Cynthia Burke, Christine Cauchon, Sophia Pearson and Ardemis Kassabian belted out:
Let it go, let it go
Can’t hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn away and slam the door
I don’t care what they’re going to say
Let the storm rage on
The cold never bothered me anyway
Christmas carols have been sung for hundreds of years, first as hymns in churches and then performed around many towns, according to Library of Congress records.
In the early 1800s, hymns, including songs for Christmas, were published in books that were readily available to the lay person outside of churches. This made singing Christmas carols more popular.
There was a revival of caroling in the early 1900s in cities and towns all across the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia.
Events were advertised and described in detail in local newspapers. In Detroit, caroling was even revived as a way to raise money for children’s charities, according to the library’s records.
However, caroling today in America is not as popular as it once was. In a gauzy way, it draws mythological warm and fuzzy ideas of singers in groups bundled up in overcoats and scarfs while holding a musical score and signing.
The frequent scene is depicted on holiday cards, paintings trying to capture images of a bygone era and posters evoking emotions long-held for the season of joy and togetherness.
Yet it is not quite that way anymore.
Professor Robert Thompson in a Time magazine interview several years ago put it, “You talk to most baby boomers, they might have a caroling story or two. Talk to anybody born after 1960 or so and it’s become much less common.”
Chris Brunelle, an assistant professor of classics at St. Olaf college, noted in that interview, “The singing of Christmas carols at a stranger’s door assumes a similarity of culture among carolers and audience.”
For the CTC group, though, people are choosing the songs to perform, Brown said. She said she would like to do some free performances on street corners, but whether that will happen remains uncertain because of scheduling and social distancing issues.
“Our intent is to avoid gathering people from different households. Wherever we go, we ask people to wear masks and ask people to stand socially distanced,” explained Brown, whose theater recently received a $33,000 state grant to help with fashioning some COVID-19 safe productions.
In this group of carolers, their voices rang out loudly – even with masks – from the over 25 feet separating them from their audience as they wrapped up after 30 minutes. They ended by walking away from beneath a tree with multi-colored lights that was the canopy to their stage. They began:
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.