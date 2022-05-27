KINGSTON, R.I. — For nearly five decades, the South County Art Association has held an annual exhibition dedicated to showcasing pieces made out of clay.
And 2022 is no exception, as the gallery’s annual “Earthworks” show, back for its 49th year, will be on display at the SCAA through June 11.
Jason Fong, SCAA’s exhibitions director, said the show was initially started by potters who worked in the gallery’s pottery studio.
“The pottery program at SCAA has only expanded over time,” Fong said. “So, not only is ceramic art a very important component of the programming at SCAA, the Earthworks exhibition has a tremendous amount of tradition and history behind it.”
Among those traditions is one in which the juror — the person responsible for choosing which submitted pieces make it into the show — judges each piece in public, with the artists in attendance (rather than behind closed doors, as is usually the case).
During that time, the juror critiques each piece while they are choosing the work for the show, and will typically also present on their work, career, process and approach to creating art with clay, Fong said.
“It is a somewhat unique opportunity for artists to get feedback from a juror on their work as well as understand why certain pieces are being chosen or not for the show,” Fong said.
This year’s juror, Nick Sevigney, also chose the show’s prize-winning pieces — and first place went to artist Laura Rotelli, for her bowl titled “Cast of Crabs Bowl.”
Rotelli said the porcelain bowl is hand-painted with blue crabs on both the inside and the outside. A lifelong Rhode Islander, she said it was inspired by her fascination with — and love for — the ocean and marine life.
Rotelli was first introduced to working with clay during a summer program at Rhode Island School of Design when she was 13 years old, and she said she took “every ceramics class (she) could” in high school.
But she chose a different career path in college, and didn’t rediscover clay until she started taking pottery classes at SCAA in 2017, nearly 30 years later.
“I fell in love with clay again and haven’t looked back,” she said. “I now have a small pottery studio in my home and work with clay every day.”
Rotelli, whose work has been accepted to Earthworks four times but who had previously never won a prize, said she was “in total shock” when she learned her piece took first place.
“It’s very humbling,” she said. “There are so many amazing pieces that were submitted and accepted for the exhibit, that I am honestly still in shock that I actually won.”
Fong concurred that the exhibit had high-quality work, saying there are some “remarkable pieces” in the show.
For example, he said a sculpture named “Mr. Hare” by artist Susan Scotti has been getting a lot of attention, and he called a piece titled “Remnant of an Old World” by artist Paula Guid “astounding” — and he said if it sells, its proceeds will benefit Ukrainian relief funds.
“The exhibit showcases ceramic art in all its forms,” Fong said. “There are so many ways to create with clay, it’s kind of fun to be able to see so many styles and techniques at once.”
Third place went to artist Linda Covington, for an untitled slab-built vessel she created.
Covington said she typically works in the vessel form, which she described as a hollow-out piece with an opening designed to hold something. She hopes her piece in the show can be used as a vase, she said.
“I am inspired by the contrasting influences of the natural world and the elegance of geometric shapes,” she said. “My aim is to create forms that are hopefully bold, contemplative and communicate a sense of calm and simplicity.”
Covington said she was honored to have won an award, and said her work is among a wide range of contemporary ceramics on display at the SCAA.
“Earthworks has a long tradition as a high-quality exhibit that represents a wide range of regional clay artists,” she said. “I have been working in clay for most of my adult life and look forward to Earthworks every year.”
