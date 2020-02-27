NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The wind gusts coming off Wickford Harbor must have changed direction as they’ve carried Mary Poppins into town for the next two weekends as the North Kingstown High School Fine Arts Department brings the story of the famed nanny to life for what they hope will be a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time.
“Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical,” Cameron Mackintosh and Walt Disney Theatrical’s stage adaptation of the 1964 Disney film, itself an adaption of P.L. Travers’ 1934 novel, tells the story of the magical nanny Mary Poppins, who floats into London with her umbrella to look after the Banks children, Michael and Jane, and give them guidance through her unusual methods while bringing the Banks family closer together.
For NKHS Drama Club Advisor Norma Caiazza, putting on this show has been something she’s wanted to do for quite some time.
“I’ve always wanted to do Mary Poppins, but it’s a huge budget because you have to bring a fly company in and there’s all the magic, so I’ve wanted to do it for a few years but I didn’t feel comfortable with the money we had in our coffers yet,” Caiazza said.
With the success of last year’s production of “Les Misérables,” which sold out all six of its performances, Caiazza said she finally felt she had the funds and talent for it.
The talent was especially present, as Caiazza double cast nearly all of the leading roles including Mary Poppins, jack-of-all-trades Bert and the four members of the Banks family, George, Winifred, Michael and Jane, with the casts alternating nights during the shows six performance run Friday through Sunday and then again March 6-8.
“We had so many talented students (that) I have two completely different casts of leads, which is a lot of work,” Caiazza said, adding she both “loves and hates” having two casts.
“Two casts means double the work,” Caiaza said. “If you have one cast, they get to run it over and over again, whereas (with) two casts you run it while the other cast sits, so it’s not double the rehearsal time but almost, which is a challenge, but what’s beautiful about it is the Mary that’s not on learns from the Mary that is, and vice versa, so they can complement each other and they can learn from each other so maybe somebody has an easier time with one scene and another has an easier time with another, so it’s more of a learning process I find when you have two.”
The leads are divided into Opening Night and Alternate Night casts, with senior Elizabeth Baierlein portraying the titular character on Friday, Sunday and March 7, while senior Harper Hennings, in her first leading role, will portray her on Saturday, March 6 and March 8.
For both seniors, the role is one they’ve both always wanted to do.
I’ve actually wanted to play Mary for a very long time, it’s one of my dream roles,” Baierlein said. “I just really like that she embodies hope and happiness but also she calls herself perfect, so it’s just kind of fun to embody that on stage.”
“(Mary’s) a role that I’ve looked up to for a really long time,” Hennings said. “She’s just magical, everyone is completely captivated by her from the moment she steps on stage, so it’s really fun to get to play someone who’s just full of strength and power and she’s got this drive and she doesn’t need anyone else, she’s her own person and I really like that she’s fully independent but also so feminine and fun.”
Playing and practicing the role alongside each other is new to both Baierlein and Hennings, but they both feel it’s helped them portray the role better.
“It’s been interesting to see, because I’ve never been double cast as a part before, so getting to draw off each other really helps make a more well-rounded character for each of us, but then we all have our own things we do individually, which still gets to make it our own character,” Baierlein said.
“I’ve done the shows every year here, but I’ve never had a lead and so it’s been interesting to go from being a very background character to all of a sudden being the title character,” Hennings said. “But it’s been helpful because Lizzie and I have been close since freshman year and so she’s one of my best friends and it’s nice to be able to ask her questions because she’s done this before, she’s had a lead before, so it’s nice to play back and forth.”
That same model carries over to other double cast leads, including the two Berts, senior Matthew Desorcy, who’ll play opposite Baierlein, and senior Sam Crawford, who’ll play opposite Hennings.
“I’ve played one lead before last year in ‘Les Miserables,’ but this role has been kind of precious to me because it’s kind of like myself where it’s very creative and I’m able to open up to it very easily,” Crawford said, adding it’s an honor to play the role made famous by Dick Van Dyke.
“We’re both very colorful people and we love to get out there and be really outgoing, it’s just perfect for us,” Desorcy, who’s acting in his first performance at NKHS, said.
One of the key parts for both Mary Poppins and Bert is flying, which is done through a series of pulleys and harnesses fit to the respective actors and installed by a private company who trained a crew of students in properly operating it, as well as trying the actors how to properly use it.
“It’s so fun,” Baierlein said. “It’s like ziplining but it’s more fun because you don’t get to use your hands and I really like being in the air.”
“There’s no way to describe it, like it’s your feet lift off the ground and you feel like you’re actually flying and it’s so cool,” Hennings said. “There aren’t any words really.”
“Ever since I was cast as Bert, I knew what was going to come for the last week of the show,” Desorcy said. “I was super stoked to fly and I’m a very flexible person, very skinny and I was getting ready for it. It’s magical, I think everyone’s just going to love it. Seeing Mary fly in for the first time and then leaving at the end is just breathtaking.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean there weren’t nerves about it.
“For me, I was terrified because I’m more of a heavy set person and I was really terrified when they said ‘oh you have to do all of these flips,’ I was like ‘oh, cool,’ but we’ve done it a few times and I’m pretty comfortable with it now,” Crawford said.
Even for those who aren’t flying in the show, watching the process come to life leaves quite an impression.
“I get goosebumps every time I watch it,” senior Leah Popovic, who plays the Park Keeper and a variety of ensemble roles, said. “How realistic it is and how into it all of the actors get is just so fun to watch every time I watch it, so I can’t imagine how the audience will react just seeing it once. The first time, it’ll blow you away.”
Along with Mary Poppins and Bert, much of the story revolves around the Banks children, Michael and Jane. Senior Elizabeth Costa and freshman Olivia Gravier are playing Michael and Jane respectively in the Friday/Sunday/March 7 cast, while freshman Gabriel Anthony and junior Abigail Wilkinson will play them in the Saturday/March 6/March 8 cast.
With a mix of experience and age, the four say they’ve drawn a lot from each other and become almost like real-life siblings.
“It’s been really fun,” Costa said. “We’ve had a lot of really good memories so far and it’s been really fun to have the dynamics of different grades playing different characters, so we can really bounce off of each other. Even though I’m a senior, I’m still playing a young boy, so it’s really good to have someone like Olivia in my cast so I can bounce off with her since she’s a freshman.”
“Even from callbacks, the four of us really bonded really fast and really well, so we’ve always joked around being like ‘we’re the kids, we’re going to play it together’ and we act like siblings and we treat each other like siblings most of the time,” Wilkinson said.
“As a freshman, it might seem really scary to be in a show and have a lead role and not really know anybody, but everybody’s always so nice whether they’re a sophomore or junior or senior, they’re always really helpful,” Anthony said.
“I feel like we’re just a really good group in general. I think all of us have a really strong bond and I feel like I would pick them out of anyone to share my part with,” Gravier said.
The preparation for the musical goes back to auditions in November, with rehearsals for the show beginning in January. The process of setting up the show from casting to flying to lighting and choreographing and everything in between can be stressful, the cast and Caiazza said, but the payoff makes everything worth it.
“It’s magical,” Popovic said. “Not even just to be punny there, it’s magical because you create a community putting together such a massive production and it’s so important for all of us to be able to cooperate with these moving parts and this cast has just been really, really good to us seniors who have wanted precision and order in everything that we do.”
It’s been a lot of work,” Baierlein said. “A lot of long hours here after school, but it’s definitely all worth it because watching the whole cast come together as a group is just such a great experience to be a part of.”
“Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as March 6-8, with Friday and Saturday showings starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday showings at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $12 in advance and can be purchased at the high school, the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce or the Dave’s Marketplace locations in Wickford and Quonset, and are $15 at the door. Student tickets are $12 in advance or at the door.
