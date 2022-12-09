Since their formation back in 1980, The Smithereens from the New Jersey borough of Carteret have been one of the most consistently great bands in rock music. Songs such as “Blood and Roses”, “Only A Memory”, “A Girl Like You” and “Yesterday Girl” are just a few of the many highlights of a discography consisting of 12 studio albums, two EPs and numerous live records and compilations. With the passing of frontman and guitarist Pat DiNizio in 2017, the band’s lineup has changed a bit while including a couple guests taking over the duties on vocals and the six-string. One of those guests is acclaimed singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw, who will be joining the group this weekend as the band hits the stage at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Saturday night at 8 p.m.
I had a talk ahead of the show with Smithereens drummer Dennis Diken about how he got into playing the drums, being a fill-in radio DJ, writing liner notes for albums, how Marshall Crenshaw got involved in the band and new music that’s due out next year.
Rob Duguay: First off, how did you get into playing the drums while growing up in New Jersey? Was it a family member, a friend or a record that inspired you to get behind the kit or was it something else?
Dennis Diken: I started really super young, I was about between two and three years old. I don’t know what specifically sparked it, even at that age I was watching American Bandstand and I’m sure a lot of younger readers aren’t going to know what that was. It was a very popular daily TV show that came on after school in the early afternoon and it was broadcasted from Philadelphia while being hosted by a very famous guy named Dick Clark. They would play the top 10 records of the day, kids would dance to them and that was it. That exposed me to the music that was happening in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s and somehow I gravitated toward the rhythm of the records.
I don’t know why but I picked up my Lincoln Logs and tinker toys, which were basically sticks, and started banging around by myself. Starting at that age I just wanted to play drums, I eventually graduated to coffee cans & plastic lids and then I got my first drum kit in 1968 when I was 11. I just listened to records, watched other players and figured out how to do it.
RD: Outside of playing music, you’re a fill-in DJ at the Jersey City, New Jersey based radio station WFMU along with being a liner notes author and a reissue project researcher. How did you initially get involved with WFMU as a DJ and how do you get commissioned to do liner notes for other albums along with researching reissue projects?
DD: With WFMU I do fill-ins and I’ve been doing them there since about ‘96. I’d never really had time to do a full-on show, it’s quite a commitment every week because we’re on the road a lot. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to be a DJ and in addition to playing music I really did want to be a disc jockey so in the later part of the ‘60s when I discovered FM radio, the freeform format and all the fun that it presented I started listening to WFMU. As time went by, I got to know some people there and I became part of their extended family and I did fill-ins. When COVID hit, there were a few streaming shows that started to happen at the station, a guy named Dave Amels created these.
They were looking for people to do shows and I had more time so I started to do a weekly streaming show, which I still do. It’s called Denny’s Den and it airs on Wednesdays 2-4 p.m., it’s also archived so you can hear it anytime if you go to WFMU.org and it’s on the rock & roll stream. That’s how I got involved in WFMU, which is listener-supported and I think it’s the best radio station in the world. It’s completely freeform, you’re likely to hear any kind of music out there from programs that are to your liking and the beauty is that you’ll probably find something that you hate too because there’s just so much going on. As for liner notes, I’ve always been interested in the backstory of how records were made and I did an awful lot of reading of them when I was a kid along with articles in Rolling Stone, Creem, Hit Parader and whatever else I could get my hands on.
Of course any books related to music I was gobbling all that up, so there were some really wonderful liner notes writers that I admired as a kid. One of them was Stan Cornyn, who did a lot of writing for Warner Brothers and Reprise, and I had always admired his sense of humor, his sense of knowledge and the angles that he would present while writing liner notes. I got to know people who ran record labels and when CDs came out in particular, there were all the reissues that were happening at the time of older material and older albums. Some of them I was very knowledgeable about and very passionate about so people asked me to do it. The first one I did was for a Beach Boys album called “Lost & Found” and once that got out people saw that I did it and they started calling me to write for some other projects.
I tend to only contribute to records that I’m very, very steeped in and that I have a big passion for. I did an essay for a Four Seasons box set, I did some Lovin’ Spoonful reissues, some Beach Boys records and on and on, but I only write about groups that I have a deep respect for.
RD: That makes sense, you don’t want to write about something you don’t like. Back in September, The Smithereens released “The Lost Album,” which was originally done with the original lineup back in 1993. Was the album tucked away somewhere and it got randomly rediscovered? What’s the story behind its initial creation before it got shelved and it got reintroduced?
DD: We were actually between record deals at the time when we cut these. We decided to go produce some tracks by ourselves since we weren’t beholden to a label or a producer, so we went into a studio in New York City called Crystal Sound. We had about two dozen tunes that we recorded which took a few months to complete so once that was done we wrapped that up and then lo and behold we cut a deal with RCA. We took 12 of the songs that we thought were the strongest from that previous “lost album” and we re-recorded those for the album “A Date With The Smithereens”. Time went by and I guess you could say that those other songs languished in the can.
We didn’t forget about them, we just brushed them aside I suppose while considering them part of that era and part of that project. We then moved on to writing new material and focusing on the future. Over the last few years, we’ve been going through our archives and we discovered that we have a lot of tapes that would be suitable for release. Some are live recordings, some are demos but some are studio recordings and we thought that these 12 songs stood nicely together as an album. We figured we’d put it out and all we had to do was sequence the songs, master them and put a cover together, fortunately we had a lot of photos from the sessions and I think we made a pretty nice package.
It seems like the material holds up pretty well. Our fans have been very positive with their response to this record so we’re glad that although it took a long time we got it out there. We’re glad that people are digging it.
RD: It’s very unique in how it’s kind of like a b-sides record but it’s kind of not while also going back to an era of the band that makes it akin to a time capsule.
DD: That is true.
RD: Since the passing of Pat DiNizio, The Smithereens have had numerous guest vocalists including singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw who will be performing with you guys at the Greenwich Odeum. What does Marshall bring to the band that makes the music a bit different and is he similar to Pat as a frontman in any way?
DD: We’re really fortunate that Marshall likes singing with us and when Pat passed, words can’t even say what a blow that was, we weren’t sure how to move forward at that point in time. That was December of 2017 and we already had a gig scheduled for January the following year. We were still processing losing Pat, we were thinking about canceling the date and we weren’t sure what to do. Little Steven Van Zandt was one of the producers of the show and he suggested that we keep the date at the Count Basie Center For The Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey so it was home turf for us. He said “Let’s keep the date and The Smithereens will play with guest vocalists”, so we enlisted a dozen different people to come up and sing our songs with us.
They were all great in their own way but the two that really felt like a good fit were Marshall Crenshaw and Robin Wilson from Gin Blossoms. We learned that night that Robin was a huge fan of The Smithereens and that goes back to the formative years and the formative days of Gin Blossoms, so he was really tickled pink to be a guest with us. Both him and Marshall do shows with us depending on scheduling, we’re fortunate that Robin is so into it and we’ve known Marshall for ages. We go back to the early ‘80s with him, we met through a mutual friend named Alan Betrock, a dear guy who passed away some years ago but he produced our “Beauty and Sadness” EP in 1983 and at the same time he was producing Marshall’s early records. We’ve opened some shows for Marshall, we’ve played on the same bill and also we’ve even sat in with him on songs.
He played keyboards on our first album so we kept in touch with him through the years and he’s part of our extended family. Going back to that night in January of 2018, it occurred to us that we could move forward with singers that had a good feel for what we were doing. We were never looking for a lookalike or a sound-alike to replicate Pat’s presence, his voice or his persona but more than that we wanted someone who could interpret the music and their aesthetics and sensibilities sat with ours. We’re lucky that with both of these guys that it is the case so while neither Marshall or Robin are Pat DiNizio, they are what they are, they interpret the music and bring a different spin to it but there’s still the essence of The Smithereens with Jim Babjak on guitar, Mike Mesaros on bass and me on drums. It’s still the sound and the feel of the band.
RD: I think it’s a really cool way to extend and continue the band after the passing of such an important member like Pat. You pretty much have friends of The Smithereens coming in to join you guys and still have fun while making it a little bit of a different experience. What are your plans going into 2023? Can we expect a new album from The Smithereens with Marshall or do you have any collaborations in the works?
DD: We plan to issue more releases from our vault and we also plan on making a brand new record of new material with both Marshall and Robin singing. I’d like to add that we really are grateful that we still have an audience that digs what we do. We could never continue as a band if it wasn’t for our audience and we really appreciate their love and support. After nearly 43 years, they’re still coming out to see us and have a great time so that’s the story.
