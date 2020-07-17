When COVID-19 hit Europe earlier this year, numerous countries started having drive-in concerts. People would be in their cars while appropriately practicing social distancing while enjoying a performance from an artist on stage. New England saw this set up come to the region when Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, New Hampshire started bringing the drive-in experience back in May. Now it has come to Rhode Island with the Misquamicut Drive-In on Wuskenau Town Beach in Westerly having various acts perform. One of those acts is local pop star Billy Gilman who’ll be taking the stage on July 25.
We had a talk ahead of the show about canceling shows in March, life in quarantine, never taking it easy, connecting with fans via livestreaming and making the best of the current situation.
Rob Duguay: Going back to March, where were you when the shutdown started happening and what was the first show you had to cancel?
Billy Gilman: I don’t remember the first show I canceled, I’ve canceled about 15 since March so it’s quite a bit. I was coming home after the last travel date that I had, which was March 3rd and at the time the virus was just being speculated. People were talking about how there’s an illness around that might become worse if we don’t pay attention. I was doing a concert back in February someone just mentioned it in passing and I was like “Oh well, whatever. It’ll go away.” A lot of other people probably felt the same way about it and all of a sudden, bam! My calendar literally went to zero dates in a matter of minutes.
I performed every weekend in January, every weekend in February and one show in March. It was a great start to the year and then I had to start cancelling shows in Ohio and so forth.
RD: You nailed it when you said there was a lot of speculation in the weeks before the pandemic started but a lot of people weren’t taking it seriously until the numbers really started skyrocketing.
BG: Totally.
RD: Have you been staying musically creative while being quarantined at home or have you just been taking it easy?
BG: No, I couldn’t. I couldn’t just take it easy, if I did it wouldn’t have been good for me. I’m an introvert at moments, but I’m an entertainer, I’m a singer and that outlet really gets heightened when you can’t let it out. I took up an editing software and I recently put out a single called “Soldier” which is about not being afraid to fight for what you believe in with the song itself conveying powerful, positive messages. We made a music video for it just before the shutdown and I figured that with everyone being in lockdown that they probably want something to do, especially if they’re not an essential worker.
To coincide with the release, I called on my fans to get involved by writing down and posting something that they’re a soldier for. They would grab a piece of printer paper, write “I’m a soldier for…” and they would include whatever they felt comfortable posting. Sometimes it was for their kid who has autism or their parents who are in a nursing home. There were over 500 entries, so I went into creative mode, downloaded that editing software while having no knowledge of how to use it and I started having fun making videos. I made two or three of them and I posted them on my Facebook page.
I went down a different avenue while also livestreaming performances from my living room. At the same time, my following has gone through the roof. It’s been crazy, I was way under 100,000 before the pandemic happened and now I have over 111,000 followers on Facebook in just a short 14 weeks since. It’s horrible that we’re living in these conditions but doing these virtual events have been a really cool thing where I get to connect with my fans on a different level.
RD: Do you think livestreaming has any sustainability in a post-pandemic world? Do you see a future for it?
BG: I think so but unfortunately I have a feeling that this outlet is gonna go on in the current situation longer than we think. I hope not, but I don’t know. I just have a funny feeling about what’s been going on but hopefully this feeling is wrong. I think it’s a great thing and I absolutely have had my mind changed about it. I was always that person who wants people to see me live, I didn’t understand the viability of using Instagram but now when you really drive it home the connection that you create and the outreach you get proves me wrong.
It’s definitely powerful and I never realized it until this point. I’m streaming every Friday and people are enjoying them, if it helps them forget this big situation that we’re all under then that’s a battle won. This also goes for the financial strain people are facing and the parents who are raising children with special needs and they feel overwhelmed. It’s been fun and I have to say that I’ve learned a lot.
RD: This upcoming show you have happening at the Misquamicut Drive-In is practically having you perform on the beach in front of people in cars. What are your feelings going into this unique gig?
BG: I have no idea what to expect. I’ve done a lot of different shows in my 25 years of this crazy career but I’ve never done anything quite like this but it will be nice to perform. I was reading the contract a week or two ago because of the spikes in numbers around the country, but Rhode Island is doing well. We’ve been pretty low in cases and that’s allowing us a little more flexibility as long as people comply. I’m not a follower, so it’s hard but I’m proud of myself for honoring the guidelines.
It’s not about me, I could be healthy forever but this is about a bigger cause. Because we’re all kind of doing well with that, the cars are going to be spread apart as necessary but you can also get out of your car because you’ll be six feet apart. If you drive a Ford F-150 you can go hang in the back in the bed or you can set up a table in front of the hood of your car. People have that option with whatever they feel comfortable with and it’ll be neat because it’ll be the first time in 14 weeks that I’ll hear an audience (laughs). It can either be clapping, honking the horn, or screaming out the window so it’s going to be fun just to be amongst people and be on a real stage again.
They are being super careful about it and there are quite a few people who just didn’t feel comfortable with this, but it is safe. You can even stream it through your car radio, it can be as simple as that. You don’t have to really do anything, you get in your car, drive to the beach and tune in, how easy is that?
RD: It seems like the majority of people in Rhode Island are playing it safe, which is a positive thing going forward to the future.
BG: Right.
RD: After the show on the 25th, what are your plans for the rest of the summer?
BG: I’m looking into doing more drive-in shows. I don’t want to bite off more than I can chew, which I think is smart at this point going forward and I’m taking baby steps. If I’m gonna do concerts, I still need to make sure the sound is right, the lights are right, I’m right and that everything is running correctly. Even though it’s not a full band situation, I need my team with me and if they’re put in danger then I won’t do it. I’m obviously going to continue with the virtual concert but my management and agency just keep on going back and forth.
August 14 in Nashville is supposed to be a big coming back show and it’s already sold out, but Tennessee has already faced a setback where they’re back to “Phase Two”. There’s no direct path, people are so upside down. I want to say that 2021 is going to be a great year but I hope that it’s sooner than that. I honestly can say that I have no idea, but my team is working hard every week to get some answers. It’s tough getting answers because other people don’t know either, it starts at the top and the top has some juggling act with nothing being set. We can only do our best and be safe.
