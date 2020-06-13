Ruth Bowen, owner of the Wickford Barber, gives Don Fitzpatrick, of North Kingstown, a haircut on June 9. Barber shops and hair salons throughout Rhode Island opened up earlier this month as part of the state’s rollback of shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. So far, Bowen said, the reaction from customers has been great as she navigates the new guidelines her business must adhere to for the time being.