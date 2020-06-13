NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. —With Phase II of the state’s reopening plan underway now for over a week, businesses that were allowed to reopen have been taking full advantage of the opportunity, particularly barber shops and hair salons.
With many looking to get their hair trimmed, shaped, dyed or touched up after months of quarantine, local barber shops and hair salons have been inundated with eager customers while barbers and stylists have been equally eager to be able to return to business, and Ruth Bowen and Pat Bowen of The Wickford Barber are no different.
“It’s been very great,” Ruth Bowen said. “Everybody’s happy to get their haircut and not look shaggy anymore and everyone’s been very cooperative (with guidelines).”
The Bowens have owned The Wickford Barber since January when the couple took over the spot. At the time, while the COVID-19 virus began to slowly spread, they never imagined what would happen within two months, though Pat Bowen still remembers the exact moment things changed.
“It was March 23, (and we) had to close at 5 p.m. that night,” Pat Bowen said. “It was hectic (with) everybody trying to get in, but once we closed it was heartbreaking because (Ruth Bowen) just took the business over in January, spent a bunch of money getting it all up to speed and then had to close it down and wait two and a half months.”
To make matters worse, Ruth Bowen says since she started the business only two months before, she had not made enough to qualify for unemployment relief, leaving her without her source of income, in addition to the uncertainty of when they could reopen for business.
“We thought at first it was going to be the middle of May,” Pat Bowen said. “We started making some appointments tentatively, but then it was like ‘no, you’re going to be in Phase II. First you were going to be in Phase I, now you’re going to be in Phase II.’ It really came down to when the governor said ‘OK barber shops can open’ and it was the first of June, so we had to wait and wait and wait, and once she gave the date, then we could start making our appointments, which filled up quick.”
“That was the most difficult part because people were calling and I tried telling them a date, but you wouldn’t know what date, so it’s the not knowing that I think was the worst part of the whole thing,” Ruth Bowen said. “Trying to figure out when you have to get ready, what do you have to get to prepare and get people in here.”
“Ruth’s not a very patient person,” Pat Bowen said. “She likes to go, go, go, so she spent a lot of time here getting ready making sure everything was clean.”
Once the Bowens had a set date that they could reopen, they quickly got to work preparing The Wickford Barber to open under state guidelines and protect both the customers and themselves from exposure to the virus.
“We hired a separate company to come in and spray to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Pat Bowen said. “They do it every week, they come on Monday and spray and then I do the rest of the cleaning as the day goes on: wipe everything down, clean the floors, so everything stays good.”
In addition to cleaning, Pat Bowen also ensured all of the proper signage on guidelines in the state were printed out and put up.
“(Following the guidelines) wasn’t too hard because my husband thankfully paid attention and printed all of the forms and everything that needed to be done, so it was a lot of work but he wanted to make sure we were prepared for everything,” Ruth Bowen said.
Under the state’s Phase II guidelines for barber shops and hair salons, customers are only allowed into the building for their set appointment and as with all businesses a mask must be worn at all times. Facial hair services such as shaving and waxing aren’t allowed and the state recommends no blow drying while encouraging businesses to keep windows or doors open in order to let in fresh air.
“It’s quite extensive,” Paul Bowen said of the list of guidelines. “We had to order masks, we ordered disposable capes which we’re still waiting for three months later. Some of the stuff is coming from China and it’s just not getting here, but we’ve got everything we need to open right now.”
All appointments must leave time for all the equipment used to be thoroughly cleaned in between customers, leaving only a couple of clients per hour, though Paul Bowen says they don’t seem to mind too much.
“It’s been great,” Paul Bowen said of customer reactions.” The customers, they’re patient. We book two appointments an hour, sometimes three, (it) depends on how the day is going (and) depends on how the hair is. People got a lot of long hair, it takes longer, so probably every 20 minutes you can get a person in, get them done and get the place cleaned up again before the next person comes in, but people are being great. They enjoy being able to sit down, get their hair cut, have some conversation with their barber and have a good time.”
As for the barber herself, Ruth Bowen says cutting hair around a mask isn’t too difficult.
“You just kind of take it a little at a time and go around the ears,” Ruth Bowen said. “I’ll be glad when we don’t have to use masks anymore, but other than that, it’s been good. People are very cooperative. Everybody comes in here with a mask and we help each other and it works out great.”
Still though, there are some barber shop elements you can’t recreate with social distancing, though customers have been very cooperative with the changes.
“You can’t have anybody in the waiting room and that’s a big thing,” Paul Bowen said. “A lot of guys like to come to the barber shop, they like to have a seat, they like to talk, have their coffee (and) catch up. This way here, everybody has to sit out in their car and wait outside since we can’t have everybody in. People are being good about it too. They pull up, I let them know ‘OK, you’re next’ and it’s working out good.”
As for what comes next, neither are sure yet what changes may come with Phase III, though both hoped that mask requirements will be lessened and shaving would be allowed.
“Maybe in Phase III we might be able to lose a little bit of the masks, but you still can’t do beard shaves and stuff yet, so people are looking forward to that,” Paul Bowen said.
“I’m just happy to be open and I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to do this without masks soon,” Ruth Bowen said.
Both were also very glad to be back in business.
“I’m happy to be back,” Ruth Bowen said.
“We just welcome all of our customers back,” Paul Bowen said. “We’re here, (Ruth’s) ready to serve and we look forward to seeing them.”
The Wickford Barber is located at 629 Boston Neck Road in North Kingstown and is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
To book an appointment, call (401) 347-7921 or visit their website thewickfordbarber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.