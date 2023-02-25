NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Earthly Elements opened at the Wickford Art Association to a very warm reception on February 10. The exhibit, which explores all that is earthly, including space, presents a wide range of both talent and subject matter. The show was juried by Ruth AB Clegg, Rhode Island photographer and fine artist, who judged submitted work thoughtfully and with great sensitivity to both the artists and their subjects.
The First Place Prize went to Lincoln High School art teacher Heather Binder for her ceramic sculpture “Deep Dive,” which presented a mythical melding of sea creatures, both real and imagined.
“This is the first time I’ve ever placed first in anything,” confessed Binder. “I was thrilled. Absolutely thrilled! I was thrown by it.”
“Deep Dive” was created over a weeklong firing process in Westport, Massachusetts, where Binder said she and fellow artists “fed the kiln every five to seven minutes.” The piece itself, which was wheel-thrown and then intricately molded and carved, presented many textures found in the sea, like tentacles, fish scales, leathery skins, shells, and more, and highlighted tones ranging from cream to nearly black.
“I welcome people to touch the work, to run their hands over it because it really beckons,” she said.
Binder, a recent graduate from Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a master’s degree in ceramics, is a member of the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative. She has been working in ceramics for only nine years, having spent the balance of her career in drawing and painting. She says she generally begins her ceramics work from sketches.
“And then I also have to work with gravity and the way the piece responds to the different impressions that I make,” she shared.
Second Place Prize-winning artist Mandy Howe of Portsmouth’s work entitled “Buffalo Map from the poem ‘Ghosts’ by Mary Oliver” is a deep dive as well, but into the history of the plains of the Midwest. Howe’s work is based on a haunting poem that speaks to the decimation of buffalo on the plains of the Midwest.
Howe obtained a topographical map from a Ranger at the U.S. Geological Survey in South Dakota that was used to create the buffalo silhouette in her piece. It was during a conversation with this Ranger that she learned 1,500 buffalo were recently released on the Rosebud Sioux reservation in an effort to start bringing back the herd.
This was music to Howe’s ears, as she used the poem about the species’ destruction as a way to bring attention to the destructive fate the buffalo faced.
Howe’s piece is mixed media. She used the map she obtained from the US Geological Survey to create a buffalo shape, and used paints, stamps, tape, and even sidewalk chalk to bring her piece, which is rich with browns and greens, together.
“The animal is part of the landscape, and the map is internally part of the animal,” Howe explained. “In other words, I didn’t want the buffalo standing on the prairie — I wanted him to be part of it.”
Though the art on which the poem is based does not speak to the ugly parts of the decimation of the buffalo mentioned in the poem, Howe’s work demonstrates a strength that speaks to the animal’s proliferative potential.
“The Jewels the Tides Leaves Behind” by Warwick’s Kathy Brown-Humphreys, like most Rhode Island artists’ work, gives a quiet nod to the ocean while honoring other earthly spaces.
The 24” x 24” acrylic painting by the longstanding Wickford Art Association member earned a Third Place Prize for her highly-detailed depiction of beach rocks and shells surrounded by what appears to be the forest floor.
“I love the woods and I spent a lot of time in it,” she said, “and I love the beach.”
Brown-Humphreys had no sooner learned her piece had won a prize before she found out it had been sold to an admirer who had become taken with the work. The painting’s level of detail created interest and sparked conversation.
“A woman commented,” she said, “I posted it on Facebook and she wanted to know how I glued the rocks to the canvas. I thought that was a great compliment. I was like, ‘No, it’s acrylic paint!’”
Other Earthly Elements pieces represent lakes and ponds, space, and lush greenery and flowers.
Earthly Elements will be on display at the Wickford Art Association until March 12. Wickford Art Association is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.
