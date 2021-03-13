NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Printmaking is one of the oldest art forms, yet it’s never been the focal point of an exhibition at the Wickford Art Association until now, as the North Kingstown gallery plays host to its latest exhibit, “Push-Pull-Print,” which will celebrate the art of print. The exibit debuts Friday and runs through April 3.
With the exhibit, Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon said the gallery was looking for something new.
“This is the first time that Wickford Art has ever had a printmaking only exhibit that I know of in its history. We always, in our open shows, have a bit of participation from area printmakers of various technique, but this is a particular exhibit just for them,” Gagnon said. “It was an idea that was brought about last year when we were planning our current calendar, just trying to diversify a little bit to have some exhibits that were targeting specific mediums rather than just have a theme overall, so this is one of our first attempts to do that this year.”
The exhibit features 42 pieces in a variety of print mediums, including printmaking, lithographs, block prints, woodcuts, monoprints, watercolors and more, and was curated by Portsmouth-based printmaker and Providence Art Club artist member Carol FitzSimmons, who was brought to the attention of the WAA by one of their other directors.
“Our Director of Education, Felicia Touhey, is also a printmaker,” Gagnon said. “She works in both printmaking and encaustic work, and in sitting down with her basically to look over the shows for this particular year, I always ask our folks if they have any recommendations and she immediately suggested Carol.”
By giving printmaking a show of its own, Gagnon said, the gallery has attracted new artists and brought back others who hadn’t lately been active participants.
“It also is an opportunity for a lot of new artists who have not in the past participated in the programming that we offer in Wickford to get involved, so we have seen that about over 50%, actually, of the folks that applied to be part of this particular show are folks that have never, in recent history, A) been members of the organization but also B) active exhibitors in any of our open exhibits,” Gagnon said. “So it’s really tapping a new population of artists out in our community, and this has been quite a year.”
It also coincides with a growing interest in printmaking among both the WAA and its artists.
“We’re trying to diversify our programming in 2021 to expand our reach a little bit, and there’s also been an increased interest in printmaking in our organization,” Gagnon said. “We’ve recently been running more classes in printmaking that have been well attended and we have more planned for the spring/summer in order to meet the needs and interests of our population, certainly those that are taking classes. We also know that, for instance, the Providence Art Club is holding its first-ever printmaking exhibit also this spring. I’m not sure who came up with the idea first, but certainly we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to piggyback and kind of co-promote their event and they have done the same for us with our events.”
Gagnon says she hopes the exhibit gives patrons a new perspective and appreciation for printmaking.
“They’re going to see different techniques and a great variety of styles of artwork in the various techniques that are going to be on display,” Gagnon said. “It’s not going to be the biggest exhibit that we have ever had, so it’ll be a little bit more spread out, but I think that that’s really great because it gives the viewer a little bit more depth and breadth to take in the individual pieces of artwork and look at all the intricacies that go into the process, so there are going to be various printmaking processes on display and it’s great opportunity for folks to learn about them as well.”
The opening reception for “Push-Pull-Print” is set for Friday night at 7 p.m., with an awards show being held via Zoom. One-hour sessions of groups of 15 will start at 3 p.m. and run at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The gallery will be open for normal hours Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., with the current exhibit running through April 3. The next exhibit, “A is For...” will debut April 9 and run through May 2.
For more information on the Wickford Art Association, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
