Michael Paolino, an Edward Jones financial advisor in South Kingstown, qualified for the firm’s 2021 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference. This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
“These financial advisors have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients.”
The conference will be held on September 7−10.
“I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader,” Paolino said. “I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life’s goals. This level of achievement only occurs when you have outstanding support. Our team makes it possible for me to focus my time and attention on implementing financial solutions to our clients.”
Working with Paolino are Christy Cihat and Jennifer Dunn. This is Paolino’s 7th time attending the conference.
Edward Jones was recently ranked highest in investor satisfaction with full−service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full−Service Investor Satisfaction Study(SM), the firm said. The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full−service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings; problem resolution; convenience; digital experience; financial advisors; value; and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average. Edward Jones also scored highest in trust; convenience; and problem resolution.
“We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service experience and deepen relationships as we live our purpose − improving the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, benefiting our communities and society.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.6 trillion in assets under management. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC
The 2021 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial advisor. The study was fielded from December 2020 through February 2021. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
