Over the years, my wife Lynne and I have walked many spots on the Rhode Island coast. Then, one winter, we decided to get the whole Rhode Island Atlantic experience by walking the full length of the Rhode Island south shore from Napatree Point in Westerly to Goosewing Beach in Little Compton. After all, the official nickname for the state is “The Ocean State” and the official motto is “Hope.”
Three arms of Narragansett Bay (West Passage, East Passage, and Sakonnet River) break the southern shoreline. We made excursions up the West Passage so we could cross on the Jamestown Bridge and then up the East Passage so we could cross on the Newport (Pell) Bridge. We had to do the two bridges during official foot races as they normally are closed to non-motorized humans.
We did the walk over the course of two winters of day trips. It’s about 42 miles as the seagull flies between Napatree Point and the Massachusetts border at Goosewing Beach. With shoreline indents and projections and our excursions up to the bridges, we walked roughly 75 miles, almost two-thirds of it right on the shoreline. That’s almost the same distance as the North-South Trail that runs from the ocean in Charlestown to the Massachusetts border in Burriville.
Our goal was to walk as much as possible on the actual shoreline, which we were able to do for a large part of the coast by planning our trips for low tide. We had “Hope.” A fair amount of the south shore includes state parks, state and town beaches, National Wildlife Refuges, and land belonging to conservation organizations. We only resorted to the roads closest to the coast when steep, rocky sections or developed areas precluded staying below Mean High Water, the upper limit of public access.
Highlights of the journey included the lovely Napatree Point sand spit in Westerly, the two “East Beaches” (barrier beaches in Watch Hill and Charlestown), the scenic Point Judith shore in Narragansett, and the rocky shoreline with granite intrusions along the west shore of the West Passage. Further east: the rocky Beavertail Point and Fort Wetherill in Jamestown, the interesting Harbor Walk and Cliff Walk in Newport, and Sakonnet Point and Goosewing Beach in Little Compton. And, of course, the magnificent Atlantic Ocean itself in all its varied moods.
Many geographic features along the shore have names from the indigenous Ninigret, Narragansett, and Wamponaog tribes. They and their predecessors walked along a lower shoreline that, as a result of melting Wisconsin Era ice sheets, is now offshore and underwater, along with some of their former villages. But the rate of sea level rise has accelerated in recent decades due to climate change. This has contributed in some places to the loss of hundreds of feet of shore. Where our grandparents walked is now underwater; where our grandchildren will be walking in the future is currently further inland.
On the first section, we often could see Block Island lying about 10 miles south of us. On some cold winter days the refracted light make it look like two islands, separated by the low-lying land around the Great Salt Pond. Some day in the future, given sea level rise, it may well become two islands. Now you can see to the east of the island the five towers of the Block Island Wind Farm, the first offshore wind farm in the US and the start of an energy source that will help lessen the rate of future sea level rise.
When we reached the point on Goosewing Beach where my GPS said we had arrived at the border, I drew a line in the sand with a stick and stuck a foot in Massachusetts. We celebrated completion of the journey with a bowl of quahog chowder at a lunch spot in the village of Little Compton.
During these winter walks, people and wildlife sightings other than seabirds were scarce. Whenever we hit rocky or salt marsh intertidal areas, we found barnacles, crabs, worms, clams, and snails but the lively sandy beach life of summer was mostly dormant down in the cold sands of winter.
By tackling Rhode Island’s south shore systematically, we discovered many delightful gems we wouldn’t have come across in our normal walks, when we tend to repeatedly visit our favorite places. By completing the whole journey, we discovered things that surprised us and made the trip memorable. We came home with treasures of shells, rocks, sea glass, driftwood, and memories of our beautiful coast.
