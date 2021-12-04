This week, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the first case of the ormicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in America. With the holidays fast approaching, public health officials are once again urging caution and encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, or get booster shots for the virus if their last vaccination shot was over six months ago. Will the potential of yet another holiday season upended by the COVID-19 virus deter you from attending holiday gatherings with friends or family members this year? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

