The Biden Administration announced Wednesday afternoon that it would seek to wipe down $10,000 of student loan debt -- and up to an additional $10,000 for those who received Pell Grants -- for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. The move is estimated to impact up to 43 million federal student loan borrowers and could wipe out student loan debt entirely for roughly 20 million individuals. Do you agree President Biden's decision? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

