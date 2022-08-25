For me the very sight of the constellation Orion brings thoughts of winter evening walks on snow so cold it squeaks under each footfall.
Orion’s early arrival goes unnoticed by most sky watchers, which should be no great surprise considering his profession. In mythology, Orion was a renowned hunter, revered for his ability to stealthily track, and slay savage beasts. It was his underserved fate to be killed in old age by the bite of a treacherous little scorpion. The gods took pity on Orion, though, and honored him for his exceptional skill and service by placing him permanently and prominently in the winter sky along with his faithful dogs, Canis Major and Canis Minor. For godly reasons they placed the scorpion in the sky, too, but made sure that it was in the summer sky. Perhaps they did this so that Orion would not be paranoid about scorpion bites for all eternity.
I first detected old Orion creeping up on me as a teenager. I was aboard a venerable old wooden sloop, Houqua, which was anchored in a place called Tarpaulin Cove in the Elizabeth Islands of Massachusetts. The air was very cool that night as it sometimes can be in August, and the visibility was spectacular. The Milky Way and assorted stars were so brilliant as to be almost unreal. The heavens looked like a well painted, though slightly exaggerated, tableau, commissioned for an astronomy book to show what the sky should look like and had looked like before we contaminated it with particle and light pollution.
As I made my way to the stern rail in the wee hours of the morning to do what generations of men and boys had done before me, I was shocked to see Orion looming there before me in the eastern sky. I hoped that it wasn’t him, but it is a pretty hard constellation to mistake, with that big, three star belt and that sword dangling from it. For a moment, though, I thought I must be dreaming, because I knew that Orion was a winter constellation and figured he shouldn’t be where he was just yet. But I wasn’t dreaming and, of course, Orion was exactly where he was supposed to be.
Over the years the first sight of Orion has taken on special significance for me. It has served as a bittersweet reminder that summer is nearly over and that my sailing days for the season are numbered. I must plan that last cruise and I must take advantage of beach, bay and ocean every chance I get. I never do seem to be ready for the transition to autumn though. Given a choice, I guess I would always prefer to take my chances with the scorpion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.