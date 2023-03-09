When I was a boy, this portrait of a beautiful lady was hanging over the fireplace in the library on Brown Street in “Ye Olde Quaint and Historic.” I had no idea who she was and just accepted her as part and parcel of the wonderful experience of sitting down in a warm room on a cold winter day passing the hours away while thumbing through an intriguing magazine or two or reading a great book. I’m sure if I had asked, the librarian would have been pleased to tell me all about her; all about this remarkable woman named Frances Burge Griswold.
Frances was born here in Wickford on April 18, 1826, the daughter of Episcopal Priest Rev. Lemuel Burge and local lass Elizabeth Shaw. She described her childhood thusly, when asked, “I grew to womanhood beneath the historic shades of St. Paul’s Old Narragansett Church where my father was for twenty years the rector.” Wickford in general and the Old Narragansett Church in particular kept its hold on Frances throughout her life. She was married, and widowed, twice and spent much of her adult life away from the village she loved, but in her heart, she was always in Wickford.
Frances Burge was a prolific published writer. As a matter of fact, with 33 books to her credit she was probably more frequently published than any other North Kingstown writer ever. Throughout the years she wrote her faith-based fiction under many nom-de-plumes including F. Irene Burge Smith, F. Burge Smith, Mrs. Fanny Burge Smith, F. B. Smith, Mrs. F. Burge Griswold, and even S. B. Phelps and Fan Fan. The majority of her books were children’s literature including the ten volume series called Fan Fan Stories published in 1863 and the five volume series called May and Tom Stories published in 1870. Whenever possible she would set these children’s tales in the village of her youth; additionally, many of her adult novels including “Sister Eleanor’s Brood” a thinly veiled biography of the life of her mother as a country clergyman’s wife, written under the pseudonym S. B. Phelps, played themselves out here in Wickford.
In a time when women were just beginning to see the possibilities presented by a life as writer, Frances was well-respected for her craft. So well-respected in fact, that in 1893 many of her books were placed in the Library of the “Women’s Building,” an exhibit at the World’s Colombian Exposition, right alongside those of Harriet Beecher Stowe, Julia Ward Howe, and Emily Judson. This must have been her proudest moment.
By the middle of the 1890’s, after the death of her second husband Judge Elias Griswold, Frances moved back to Wickford and lived with her two unmarried sisters in “Old Doc” Shaw’s house which once stood on Brown Street. She began her 33rd and most important book at that time, “Old Wickford, the Venice of America” and finished it just before the turn of the century. She died in November of 1900, just a short while after it was published and was buried appropriately right next to the ancient church she held so dear.
It’s also appropriate that this portrait can still be found in our new library. For decades after her death it hung in a prominent location in the home of her two spinster nieces, known locally as the Burge Sisters, at 141 West Main Street. As they grew older they donated it to the library, and rightly so. Go and enjoy it in the South County Room while you thumb through one of her books there. The quietly beautiful soul of Frances Irene Smith Burge Griswold will be infinitely pleased.
The author is the North Kingstown town historian. The views expressed here are his own.
