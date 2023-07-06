Suzanne Marie McBride

Suzanne Marie (Patnaude) McBride, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and teacher, passed away on June 29, 2023, in Newport, RI. She was born on November 28, 1955, in Providence, RI, and was raised in Pawtucket, RI. Suzanne's life was marked by her passion for family and education.
Suzanne pursued her academic journey at the University of Rhode Island, where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She embarked on a remarkable teaching career that spanned over 25 years, leaving a lasting impact on the students she taught at Richmond and Charlestown Elementary schools. Suzanne's commitment to her students and her love for the teaching profession earned her respect and admiration from colleagues and students alike.
Suzanne found immense joy and fulfillment in her family life. She shared 20 wonderful years of marriage with her beloved husband, Kevin McBride. Together, they built a beautiful life. Suzanne was a devoted mother to her daughters, Hilary Baxendale and Michaela Meyer, and a loving stepmother to Ryan McBride and Kate Jopling. She found great joy from being a grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, Andrea, Henry, Wesley, Claire, Archie, Ryder, Stella, and Poppy and aunt to her nieces and nephew.
In addition to her immediate family, Suzanne is survived by her siblings, John Patnaude, Lori Izzo, and Hope Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Nora Patnaude.
Suzanne embraced life's simple pleasures. She was an avid reader and book club member. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. She embraced an active lifestyle, engaging in activities such as walking, playing pickleball, and even curating the perfect cocktail. Her knack for finding the best beach spot and securing the perfect table at any restaurant was well-known among family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during calling hours, which will be held from 3-6 PM on Wednesday, July 5th at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, located at 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Reflections will be shared at 5:30 PM.
Suzanne will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to be made to Planned Parenthood of Rhode Island, and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Services will be livestreamed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuOPcuUmmp5o0Gx7wz2rfmw For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
