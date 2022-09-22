Ruth Elaine Talbert (nee Whitney), age 92, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, NJ, formerly of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, New York City, and Teaneck, New Jersey, peacefully passed from this life surrounded by family on August 24, 2022.
Born at home in Newport, New Hampshire to George and Vivian Whitney, Ruth spent her teenage years in Rhode Island, where she graduated from South Kingstown High School and Bryant College. She served in the USO just after World War II, and was an Executive Secretary for American Airlines before retiring to raise her family in Teaneck. A 46-year Teaneck resident and long-time member of Community Church of Teaneck and Second Reformed Church of Hackensack, her other activities included being a Den Mother for Cub Scout Packs 201 and 205, a board member for the Reformed Church Ministries to the Aging (RCMA), and a volunteer at both Holy Name Hospital and the Teaneck Public Library. She was known and beloved for her kindness, thoughtfulness, strong faith, strength, resilience, integrity, and beautiful smile.
Ruth is survived by her devoted children Ellen Callanan and husband John, Keith and wife Sophia, and daughter-in-law Rhea, as well as by her cherished grandchildren James, Grant, and Grace. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Ronald (1998), husband Wendell (2005), and son Paul (2008).
Wake and burial were held on August 27.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service/Celebration of Life for Ruth on Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Crest Village Chapel (1 Cedar Crest Village Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ).
Memorial contributions to the Cedar Crest Resident Care Fund, Philanthropy Dept., 1 Cedar Crest Village Dr., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 or the Newport NH Historical Society, 20 Central St., Newport, NH 03773 would be greatly appreciated by the family.
